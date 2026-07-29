Frontier Airlines Delivers Record Second Quarter 2026 Revenue of $1.3 billion, up 38 percent Year-over-Year and Significantly Beats Wall Street Estimates

DENVER, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc., today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and issued guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2026, and select guidance for full-year 2026.

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Select Financial Highlights

The following tables summarize select financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, including both GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) metrics. Refer to "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Information" in the appendix of this release.

(unaudited, in millions, except for percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Total operating revenues $ 1,279

$ 1,279

$ 929

$ 929 Revenue per available seat mile ("RASM") (¢) 11.52

11.52

9.01

9.01 Total operating expenses $ 1,376

$ 1,306

$ 1,004

$ 1,004 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (94)

$ (24)

$ (70)

$ (70) Income (loss) before income taxes margin (7.3) %

(1.9) %

(7.5) %

(7.5) % Net income (loss) $ (90)

$ (22)

$ (70)

$ (70) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.39)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.31)

(unaudited, in millions, except for percentages and per share data)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Total operating revenues $ 2,271

$ 2,344

$ 1,841

$ 1,841 Revenue per available seat mile (¢) 10.86

11.21

9.08

9.08 Total operating expenses $ 2,651

$ 2,442

$ 1,962

$ 1,962 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (375)

$ (93)

$ (110)

$ (110) Income (loss) before income taxes margin (16.5) %

(4.0) %

(6.0) %

(6.0) % Net income (loss) $ (362)

$ (90)

$ (113)

$ (113) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ (1.58)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.50)

Highlights:

Delivered all-time record total revenue of approximately $1.3 billion, up 38 percent versus the corresponding 2025 quarter, reflecting strong demand and continued execution of the Company's commercial strategy

Exceeded RASM guidance, with RASM increasing 28 percent versus the corresponding 2025 quarter to 11.52 cents on 8 percent higher capacity

Maintained cost discipline while executing fleet simplification actions, with cost per available seat mile ("CASM") of 12.39 cents, including fuel expense at an average cost of $4.17 per gallon, and adjusted (non-GAAP) CASM of 7.42 cents, stage-adjusted to 1,000 miles and excluding fuel and a non-recurring charge related to the early lease termination of 24 aircraft (the "Early Return Agreement")

Reported an adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss of $22 million, or $0.10 per share, excluding the Early Return Agreement, significantly better than guidance

Ended the second quarter with $1.16 billion of total liquidity, above the guidance range and equal to 27 percent of trailing 12-month adjusted (non-GAAP) revenue

Strengthened a key ancillary revenue platform by extending and enhancing the co-branded credit card partnership with Barclays through 2037, improving expected program economics

Announced plans to launch Starlink onboard Wi-Fi in 2027, supporting the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance the customer's onboard experience

Generated 106 available seat miles ("ASMs") per gallon in the second quarter of 2026, a fuel efficiency advantage of over 40 percent compared to the other major U.S. carriers 1

Expanded the network across key leisure and business markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Newark, Santa Ana, Fort Lauderdale, Washington Dulles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Boise and Oakland

"Our transformation plan is delivering meaningful results, reflecting our team's relentless focus on execution. The strength of our second quarter revenue performance is a testament to the momentum we are building through our commercial initiatives, product investments and loyalty enhancements, as well as the continued resilience of the demand environment," said Jimmy Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of this progress, we expect RASM to increase over 20 percent in the third quarter year-over-year, which would be our third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. We are pleased to see macro conditions remain strong and I'm confident we have the right plan in place to restore sustainable earnings growth for the long term."

Revenue and Cost Performance

Revenue was approximately $1.3 billion, an all-time Company record, driven by strong travel demand, favorable competitive capacity and the continued progression of the Company's revenue management initiatives. ASMs were 11.1 billion, 8 percent higher compared to the corresponding 2025 quarter on an average stage length of 897 miles.

RASM increased 28 percent over the corresponding 2025 quarter to 11.52 cents, significantly above the guidance range. Flown load factor was approximately one percentage point higher at 80.3 percent.

Total adjusted operating expenses were approximately $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, or 11.77 cents per ASM, including $436 million of fuel expense at an average cost of $4.17 per gallon. Total adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expenses - excluding fuel and the Early Return Agreement - were $870 million, or 7.42 cents per ASM, stage-adjusted to 1,000 miles.

Liquidity

Total liquidity as of June 30, 2026 was $1.16 billion, consisting of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and availability from the Company's revolving credit facility, representing 27 percent of trailing 12-month adjusted (non-GAAP) revenue.

Fleet

As of June 30, 2026, Frontier had a fleet of 165 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, as scheduled below, all financed through operating leases that expire between 2027 and 2038.

Equipment





Quantity Seats A320neo





72 186 A320ceo





6 180 - 186 A321ceo





21 230 A321neo





66 240 Total fleet





165



Frontier took delivery of two A320neo aircraft and four A321neo aircraft during the second quarter of 2026, and returned 24 A320neo aircraft pursuant to the Early Return Agreement. The delivery of one A321neo aircraft, originally scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, was postponed by Airbus to the third quarter. The Company expects to take delivery of six A320 family aircraft in the third quarter 2026, including five A321neo aircraft and one A320neo aircraft.

Frontier is "America's Greenest Airline," producing 106 ASMs per gallon in the second quarter of 2026 and delivering a fuel-efficiency advantage of more than 40 percent versus the other major U.S. carriers1, as measured by available seat miles per fuel gallon consumed.

Starlink

On July 14, 2026, Frontier announced plans to transform its onboard experience by introducing Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky. Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink delivers an unparalleled broadband experience in flight, with high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi capable of HD streaming, online gaming, productivity and more.

The Company plans to launch its first Starlink-equipped aircraft by early 2027 and will be the first US airline to offer passengers access to Starlink's high-speed internet through a new system managed directly by Starlink. Beyond enhancing the customer experience, Starlink will provide gate-to-gate connectivity for Frontier's pilots, flight attendants, maintenance teams, and ground operations, enabling improved operational performance and more seamless customer service.

Forward Guidance

The guidance provided below is based on the Company's current estimates and is not a guarantee of future performance. This guidance is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's reports on file with the SEC. Frontier undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements or estimates, except as required by applicable law. Further, this guidance excludes special items and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures because such amounts cannot be determined at this time.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2026, as noted below, reflects continued progress across key commercial initiatives, underpinned by favorable competitive capacity and strong travel demand, while elevated fuel prices continue to be a cost headwind. Third quarter capacity is expected to increase 17 to 18 percent versus the corresponding 2025 quarter, partially a function of lapping unproductive aircraft in the corresponding 2025 quarter, or 2 to 3 percent sequentially. Fourth quarter capacity is expected to increase approximately 7 percent versus the corresponding 2025 quarter.



Third Quarter Fourth Quarter

2026 2026 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted earnings (loss) per share(a)(b)(c) $(0.10) to $0.10 Breakeven to $0.20 Capacity growth (compared to corresponding 2025 quarter)(d) 17 to 18 percent ~7 percent





















Full Year



2026 Pre-delivery deposits, net of refunds ($ millions)(e)

$(170) to $(210) Other capital expenditures ($ millions)(f)

$170 to $220

_________________

(a) Includes guidance on certain non-GAAP measures which excludes, among other things, special items. The Company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking projections to GAAP as the nature or amount of such special items cannot be determined at this time.



(b) Average fuel cost (including fuel taxes and into-plane costs) is estimated to be $3.70 per gallon in the third quarter of 2026 and $3.50 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2026.



(c) Based on estimated weighted average shares outstanding of 230 million (basic) to 234 million (diluted) shares in the third quarter of 2026 and 234 million diluted shares in the fourth quarter of 2026, and tax expense of approximately $1 million in each quarter. The Company's actual tax expense may be impacted by varying factors which may include, but are not limited to, the composition of items of income and expense recognized in the respective periods, including the amount of non-deductible or other similar items, the treatment of deferred tax assets and related valuation allowances.



(d) Given the volatile nature of jet fuel prices, actual capacity adjustments made by the Company may be materially different than what is currently expected.



(e) The Company expects its pre-delivery deposit balance to be reduced by $170 million to $210 million during the year, with a similar reduction expected in the related PDP financing facility balance.



(f) Includes capitalized heavy maintenance.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results today, July 29, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (USA). Investors may listen to a live, listen-only webcast available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events. The call will also be archived and available for at least 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is a value-focused airline operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the United States. With a growing network and continued investment in product upgrades, including the introduction of First Class seating, onboard Wi-Fi and enhanced loyalty benefits, Frontier is giving customers more comfort, flexibility, and rewards while keeping fares low.

End Notes

1 Industry average weighted by ASMs in FY2025 to include DAL, UAL, AAL, LUV, JBLU, ALK, and ALGT. Fuel efficiency is measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain statements in this release should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs with respect to certain current and future events and anticipated financial and operating performance. Words such as "expects," "will," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "indicates," "remains," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Additionally, forward-looking statements include statements that do not relate solely to historical facts, such as statements which identify uncertainties or trends, discuss the possible future effects of current known trends or uncertainties, or which indicate that the future effects of known trends or uncertainties cannot be predicted, guaranteed or assured. All forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this report. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment including, without limitation, the following: unfavorable economic and political conditions in the states where the Company operates and globally, including tariffs and other trade protection measures, an inflationary environment and potential recession, weakened demand environment, and the resulting impact on cost inputs and/or consumer demand for air travel; the highly competitive nature of the global airline industry and susceptibility of the industry to price discounting and changes in capacity; disruptions to the Company's flight operations, including due to factors beyond the Company's control, such as adverse weather events or air traffic controller staffing shortages and facility and infrastructure constraints (including as a result of federal government shutdowns); the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel at reasonable costs; high and/or volatile fuel prices or significant disruptions in the supply of aircraft fuel, including as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East; the Company's reliance on technology and automated systems to operate its business and the impact of any significant failure or disruption of, or failure to effectively integrate and implement, the technology or systems; the Company's reliance on third-party service providers and the impact of any failure of these parties to perform as expected, or interruptions in the Company's relationships with these providers or their provision of services; adverse publicity and/or harm to the Company's brand or reputation; reduced travel demand and potential tort liability as a result of an accident, catastrophe or incident involving the Company, its codeshare partners or another airline; terrorist attacks, international hostilities or other security events, or the fear of terrorist attacks or hostilities, even if not made directly on the airline industry; increasing privacy and data security obligations or a significant data breach; further changes to the airline industry with respect to alliances and joint business arrangements or due to consolidations; changes in the Company's network strategy or other factors outside its control resulting in less economic aircraft orders, costs related to modification or termination of aircraft orders or entry into less favorable aircraft orders; the Company's reliance on a single supplier for its aircraft and two suppliers for its engines, and the impact of any failure to obtain timely deliveries, additional equipment or support from any of these suppliers; expanded inspection programs and/or heightened maintenance requirements imposed on the Company's aircraft or engines; the impacts of union disputes, employee strikes or slowdowns, and other labor-related disruptions on the Company's operations; extended interruptions or disruptions in service at major airports where the Company operates; the impacts of seasonality and other factors associated with the airline industry; the Company's failure to realize the full value of its intangible assets or its long-lived assets, causing the Company to record impairments; the costs of compliance with extensive government regulation of the airline industry; costs, liabilities and risks associated with environmental regulation and climate change; the Company's inability to accept or integrate new aircraft into the Company's fleet as planned; the impacts of the Company's significant amount of financial leverage from fixed obligations, the possibility the Company may seek material amounts of additional financial liquidity in the short-term and the impacts of insufficient liquidity on the Company's financial condition and business; failure to comply with the covenants in the Company's financing agreements or failure to comply with financial and other covenants governing the Company's other debt; changes in, or failure to retain, the Company's senior management team or other key employees; current or future litigation and regulatory actions, or failure to comply with the terms of any settlement, order or arrangement relating to these actions; increases in insurance costs or inadequate insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time under sections captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 18, 2026.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Change

2026

2025



2026

2025

Operating revenues:





















Passenger $ 1,235

$ 898

38 %

$ 2,187

$ 1,782

23 % Other 44

31

42 %

84

59

42 % Total operating revenues 1,279

929

38 %

2,271

1,841

23 %























Operating expenses:





















Aircraft fuel 436

230

90 %

704

468

50 % Salaries, wages and benefits 266

254

5 %

537

503

7 % Aircraft rent 266

194

37 %

531

355

50 % Station operations 197

178

11 %

389

358

9 % Maintenance, materials and repairs 64

47

36 %

206

98

110 % Sales and marketing 48

39

23 %

91

80

14 % Depreciation and amortization 56

21

167 %

118

41

188 % Other operating 43

41

5 %

75

59

27 % Total operating expenses 1,376

1,004

37 %

2,651

1,962

35 % Operating income (loss) (97)

(75)

29 %

(380)

(121)

214 % Other income (expense):





















Interest expense (10)

(10)

— %

(22)

(19)

16 % Capitalized interest 6

8

(25) %

14

16

(13) % Interest income and other 7

7

— %

13

14

(7) % Total other income (expense) 3

5

(40) %

5

11

(55) % Income (loss) before income taxes (94)

(70)

34 %

(375)

(110)

241 % Income tax expense (benefit) (4)

—

N/M

(13)

3

N/M Net income (loss) $ (90)

$ (70)

29 %

$ (362)

$ (113)

220 % Earnings (loss) per share:





















Basic (a) $ (0.39)

$ (0.31)

26 %

$ (1.58)

$ (0.50)

216 % Diluted (a) $ (0.39)

$ (0.31)

26 %

$ (1.58)

$ (0.50)

216 %























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















Basic (a) 229,978,266

227,941,534

1 %

229,698,938

227,307,480

1 % Diluted (a) 229,978,266

227,941,534

1 %

229,698,938

227,307,480

1 %

__________________

N/M = Not meaningful



(a) In periods of net income, the dilutive impact of the outstanding warrants relating to funding provided pursuant to the CARES Act and related legislation, any non-participating options and unvested performance and restricted stock units are included in the diluted earnings per share calculations. In addition, most of the outstanding options are participating securities and are therefore not expected to be part of the Company's diluted share count under the two-class method until they are exercised, but, in periods of net income, are included as an adjustment to the numerator of the Company's earnings per share calculation as they are eligible to participate in the Company's earnings.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Comparative Operating Statistics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Percent

Change

2026

2025



2026

2025

Operating statistics(a)





















Available seat miles ("ASMs") (millions) 11,103

10,313

8 %

20,912

20,262

3 % Departures 58,271

52,147

12 %

110,164

103,505

6 % Average stage length (miles) 897

942

(5) %

898

933

(4) % Block hours 151,888

140,149

8 %

288,036

276,885

4 % Average aircraft in service 172

163

6 %

175

158

11 % Aircraft – end of period 165

164

1 %

165

164

1 % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 9.7

9.7

— %

9.1

9.7

(6) % Passengers (thousands) 9,730

8,499

14 %

18,054

16,338

11 % Average seats per departure 212

208

2 %

211

208

1 % Revenue passenger miles ("RPMs") (millions) 8,915

8,182

9 %

16,601

15,636

6 % Load factor 80.3 %

79.3 %

1.0 pts

79.4 %

77.2 %

2.2 pts Fare revenue per passenger ($) 63.04

40.94

54 %

58.84

42.70

38 % Non-fare passenger revenue per passenger ($) 63.87

64.77

(1) %

62.29

66.39

(6) % Other revenue per passenger ($) 4.55

3.56

28 %

4.66

3.57

31 % Total ancillary revenue per passenger ($) 68.42

68.33

— %

66.95

69.96

(4) % Total revenue per passenger ($) 131.46

109.27

20 %

125.79

112.66

12 % Total revenue per available seat mile ("RASM") (¢) 11.52

9.01

28 %

10.86

9.08

20 % RASM, stage-length adjusted to 1,000 miles (¢) (c) 10.91

8.74

25 %

10.29

8.78

17 % Adjusted fare revenue per passenger ($)(b) 63.04

40.94

54 %

59.54

42.70

39 % Adjusted non-fare passenger revenue per passenger ($)(b) 63.87

64.77

(1) %

65.64

66.39

(1) % Adjusted other revenue per passenger ($)(b) 4.55

3.56

28 %

4.66

3.57

31 % Adjusted total ancillary revenue per passenger ($)(b) 68.42

68.33

— %

70.30

69.96

— % Adjusted total revenue per passenger ($)(b) 131.46

109.27

20 %

129.84

112.66

15 % Adjusted RASM (¢)(b) 11.52

9.01

28 %

11.21

9.08

23 % Adjusted RASM, stage-length adjusted to 1,000 miles (¢)(b)(c) 10.91

8.74

25 %

10.62

8.78

21 % Cost per available seat mile ("CASM") (¢) 12.39

9.73

27 %

12.68

9.68

31 % CASM (excluding fuel) (¢) (b) 8.46

7.50

13 %

9.31

7.37

26 % CASM + net interest (¢) (b) 12.37

9.68

28 %

12.65

9.62

31 % Adjusted CASM (¢) (b) 11.77

9.73

21 %

11.68

9.68

21 % Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) (¢) (b) 7.84

7.50

5 %

8.31

7.37

13 % Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel), stage-length adjusted to 1,000 miles (¢) (b)(c) 7.42

7.28

2 %

7.88

7.12

11 % Adjusted CASM + net interest (¢) (b) 11.74

9.68

21 %

11.66

9.62

21 % Adjusted CASM + net interest, stage-length adjusted to 1,000 miles (¢) (b)(c) 11.12

9.40

18 %

11.04

9.30

19 % Fuel cost per gallon ($) 4.17

2.36

77 %

3.56

2.45

45 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 104,789

97,427

8 %

197,751

190,639

4 % Full-time equivalent employees 8,352

7,766

8 %

8,352

7,766

8 %

____________________

(a) Figures may not recalculate due to rounding.



(b) These metrics are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For the reconciliation to corresponding GAAP measures, see section "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Information."



(c) Stage-Length Adjusted (SLA) to 1,000 miles: Applicable Operating Statistic * Square root (stage length / 1,000).

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company is providing below a reconciliation of GAAP financial information to the non-GAAP financial information provided. The non-GAAP financial information is included to provide supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful additional indicators of, among other things, its operating and cost performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Because of these limitations, determinations of the Company's operating performance, RASM or CASM excluding unrealized gains and losses, special items or other items should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be presented on a different basis than other companies using similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes ($ in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss), as reported $ (90)

$ (70)

$ (362)

$ (113) Non-GAAP Adjustments:













TSA Reserve(a) —

—

73

— Early Return Agreement(b) 70

—

209

— Pre-tax impact 70

—

282

— Tax benefit (expense), related to non-GAAP adjustments (2)

—

(10)

— Net income (loss) impact $ 68

$ —

$ 272

$ —















Adjusted net income (loss)(c) $ (22)

$ (70)

$ (90)

$ (113)















Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported $ (94)

$ (70)

$ (375)

$ (110) Pre-tax impact 70

—

282

— Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes(c) $ (24)

$ (70)

$ (93)

$ (110)

____________________

(a) The Company received a court ruling relating to the remittance of TSA fees for unused travel covering the 2016 to 2018 audit period that resulted in a $73 million charge that covers probable losses in prior years subject to audit that were recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2026.



(b) The Company entered into an Early Return Agreement to early terminate the leases associated with 24 A320neo aircraft and as a result incurred non-recurring charges of $70 million and $209 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, respectively. The $70 million includes $44 million of lease return costs recorded in aircraft rent and $26 million of accelerated depreciation expense related to the remeasurement of useful lives of capitalized maintenance during the three months ended June 30, 2026. The $209 million includes $79 million of lease return costs recorded in aircraft rent; $73 million related to the write-off of non-recoverable capitalized prepaid maintenance balances recorded in maintenance, materials and repairs; $63 million of accelerated depreciation expense related to the remeasurement of useful lives of capitalized maintenance and $(6) million of a reversal of previously accrued lease return costs during the six months ended June 30, 2026.



(c) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes are included as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Derivations of net income (loss) and income (loss) before income taxes are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties, in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry.





Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes have limitations as analytical tools. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and do not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, and other companies in the industry may calculate adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because derivations of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, including adjusted income (loss) before income taxes margin, are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of net income, including adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For the foregoing reasons, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes have significant limitations which affect their use as indicators of the Company's profitability. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent ("EBITDAR"), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR ($ in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss) $ (90)

$ (70)

$ (362)

$ (113) Plus (minus):













Interest expense 10

10

22

19 Capitalized interest (6)

(8)

(14)

(16) Interest income and other (7)

(7)

(13)

(14) Income tax expense (benefit) (4)

—

(13)

3 Depreciation and amortization 56

21

118

41 EBITDA(a) (41)

(54)

(262)

(80) Plus: Aircraft rent 266

194

531

355 EBITDAR(b) $ 225

$ 140

$ 269

$ 275















EBITDA(a) $ (41)

$ (54)

$ (262)

$ (80) Plus (minus)(c):













TSA Reserve —

—

73

— Early Return Agreement(d) 44

—

146

— Adjusted EBITDA(a) 3

(54)

(43)

(80) Plus: Aircraft rent 266

194

531

355 Minus: Early Return Agreement(e) (44)

—

(73)

— Adjusted EBITDAR(b) $ 225

$ 140

$ 415

$ 275

__________________

(a) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Derivations of EBITDA are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties, in comparing the operating performance of companies in the industry.





EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of its ongoing operations; the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; or the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's indebtedness. Further, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. Other companies in the airline industry may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because derivations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of EBITDA, including adjusted EBITDA, as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.





For the foregoing reasons, each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of the Company's profitability. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.



(b) EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful solely as valuation metrics for airlines as their calculations isolate the effects of financing in general, the accounting effects of capital spending and acquisitions (primarily aircraft, which may be acquired directly, directly subject to acquisition debt, by capital lease or by operating lease, each of which is presented differently for accounting purposes), and income taxes, which may vary significantly between periods and for different airlines for reasons unrelated to the underlying value of a particular airline. However, EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR are not determined in accordance with GAAP, are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR, as presented, may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. In addition, EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as measures of overall performance since they exclude aircraft rent, which is a normal, recurring cash operating expense that is necessary to operate the business. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.



(c) See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes" above for discussion on adjusting items.



(d) Represents lease termination costs and write-off of non-recoverable capitalized maintenance costs associated with the Early Return Agreement.



(e) Represents lease termination costs related to aircraft rent associated with the Early Return Agreement.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

($ in millions)

Per ASM (¢)

($ in millions)

Per ASM (¢) Non-GAAP financial data:(a)













CASM



12.39





9.73 Aircraft fuel (436)

(3.93)

(230)

(2.23) CASM (excluding fuel)(b)



8.46





7.50 Early Return Agreement(c) (70)

(0.62)

—

— Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel)(b)



7.84





7.50 Aircraft fuel 436

3.93

230

2.23 Adjusted CASM(d)



11.77





9.73 Net interest expense (income) (3)

(0.03)

(5)

(0.05) Adjusted CASM + net interest(e)



11.74





9.68















CASM



12.39





9.73 Net interest expense (income) (3)

(0.02)

(5)

(0.05) CASM + net interest(e)



12.37





9.68

_______________________

(a) Cost per ASM figures may not recalculate due to rounding.



(b) CASM (excluding fuel) and adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes that excluding aircraft fuel is useful to investors as it provides an additional measure of management 's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. The price of fuel, over which the Company has limited control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance, and excluding allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company's non-fuel costs and core operating performance, and increases comparability with other airlines that also provide a similar metric. CASM (excluding fuel) and adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) are not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



(c) See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes" above for discussion on adjusting items.



(d) Adjusted CASM is included as supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a useful metric to properly compare the Company's cost management and performance to other peers, as derivations of adjusted CASM are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry. Additionally, the Company believes this metric is useful because it removes certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. Adjusted CASM is not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



(e) Adjusted CASM including net interest and CASM including net interest are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful metrics to properly compare its cost management and performance to other peers that may have different capital structures and financing strategies, particularly as it relates to financing primary operating assets such as aircraft and engines. Additionally, the Company believes these metrics are useful because they remove certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. Adjusted CASM including net interest and CASM including net interest are not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

($ in millions)

Per ASM (¢)

($ in millions)

Per ASM (¢) Non-GAAP financial data:(a)













RASM



10.86





9.08 TSA Reserve(b) 73

0.35

—

— Adjusted RASM (¢)(c)



11.21





9.08















CASM



12.68





9.68 Aircraft fuel (704)

(3.37)

(468)

(2.31) CASM (excluding fuel)(d)



9.31





7.37 Early Return Agreement(b) (209)

(1.00)

—

— Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel)(d)



8.31





7.37 Aircraft fuel 704

3.37

468

2.31 Adjusted CASM(e)



11.68





9.68 Net interest expense (income) (5)

(0.02)

(11)

(0.06) Adjusted CASM + net interest(f)



11.66





9.62















CASM



12.68





9.68 Net interest expense (income) (5)

(0.03)

(11)

(0.06) CASM + net interest(f)



12.65





9.62

_______________________

(a) Revenue and cost per ASM figures may not recalculate due to rounding.



(b) See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes" above for discussion on adjusting items.



(c) Adjusted RASM is included as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a useful metric to properly compare its revenue performance to its peers, as RASM metrics are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry. Additionally, the Company believes this metric is useful because it removes certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. Adjusted RASM is not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



(d) CASM (excluding fuel) and adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes that excluding aircraft fuel is useful to investors as it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. The price of fuel, over which the Company has limited control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance, and excluding fuel allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company's non-fuel costs and core operating performance, and increases comparability with other airlines that also provide a similar metric. CASM (excluding fuel) and adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) are not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



(e) Adjusted CASM is included as supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a useful metric to properly compare the Company's cost management and performance to other peers, as derivations of adjusted CASM are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry. Additionally, the Company believes this metric is useful because it removes certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. Adjusted CASM is not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



(f) Adjusted CASM including net interest and CASM including net interest are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful metrics to properly compare its cost management and performance to other peers that may have different capital structures and financing strategies, particularly as it relates to financing primary operating assets such as aircraft and engines. Additionally, the Company believes these metrics are useful because they remove certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. Adjusted CASM including net interest and CASM including net interest are not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Adjusted Revenue (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

($ in millions)

Per Passenger $

($ in millions)

Per Passenger $ Non-GAAP financial data:(a)(b)













Fare revenue: 1,062

58.84

698

42.70 TSA Reserve 13

0.70

—

— Adjusted fare revenue:(c) 1,075

59.54

698

42.70















Non-fare passenger revenue: 1,125

62.29

1,084

66.39 TSA Reserve 60

3.35

—

— Adjusted non-fare revenue:(c) 1,185

65.64

1,084

66.39















Other revenue: 84

4.66

59

3.57 TSA Reserve —

—

—

— Adjusted other revenue:(c) 84

4.66

59

3.57















Total ancillary revenue: 1,209

66.95

1,143

69.96 TSA Reserve 60

3.35

—

— Adjusted total ancillary revenue:(c) 1,269

70.30

1,143

69.96















Total revenue: 2,271

125.79

1,841

112.66 TSA Reserve 73

4.05

—

— Adjusted total revenue:(c) 2,344

129.84

1,841

112.66

_______________________

(a) Revenue per passenger figures may not recalculate due to rounding.



(b) See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes" above for discussion on adjusting items.



(c) Adjusted fare revenue, adjusted non-fare revenue, adjusted other revenue, adjusted total ancillary revenue and adjusted total revenue, and respective metrics per passenger, (collectively, "revenue per passenger") are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful metrics to properly compare its revenue performance to its peers, as revenue per passenger metrics are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry. Additionally, the Company believes these metrics are useful because they remove certain items that may not be indicative of base operating performance or future results. These metrics are not determined in accordance with GAAP, may not be comparable across all carriers and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) per Share, Diluted to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share, Diluted (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted, as reported(a)(b) $ (0.39)

$ (0.31)

$ (1.58)

$ (0.50) TSA Reserve —

—

0.32

— Early Return Agreement 0.30

—

0.91

— Tax benefit (expense), related to non-GAAP adjustments (0.01)

—

(0.05)

— Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted(c) $ (0.10)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.50)

______________________

(a) Cost per share figures may not recalculate due to rounding.



(b) See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes" above for discussion on adjusting items.



(c) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is included as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of operating performance. Derivations of net income are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in comparing the operating performance of companies in the industry.





Adjusted earnings (loss) per share has limitations as an analytical tool. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations and does not reflect the cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, and other companies in the industry may calculate Adjusted earnings (loss) per share differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, Adjusted earnings (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because derivations of adjusted net income are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of net income, including Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For the foregoing reasons, Adjusted earnings (loss) per share has significant limitations which affect its use as an indicator of profitability. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Total Operating Expenses (excluding fuel), Adjusted Total Operating Expenses and Adjusted Total Operating Expenses (excluding fuel) ($ in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Total operating expense, as reported(a) $ 1,376

$ 1,004

$ 2,651

$ 1,962 Early Return Agreement (70)

—

(209)

— Adjusted total operating expenses(b) 1,306

1,004

2,442

1,962 Aircraft fuel (436)

(230)

(704)

(468) Adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel)(b) $ 870

$ 774

$ 1,738

$ 1,494















Total operating expenses, as reported $ 1,376

$ 1,004

$ 2,651

$ 1,962 Aircraft fuel (436)

(230)

(704)

(468) Total operating expense (excluding fuel)(b) $ 940

$ 774

$ 1,947

$ 1,494

____________________

(a) See "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes" above for discussion on adjusting items.



(b) Total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) are included as supplemental disclosures because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Derivations of total operating expenses are well-recognized performance measurements in the airline industry that are frequently used by the Company's management, as well as by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties, in comparing the operating performance of companies in the airline industry.





Total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) have limitations as analytical tools and other companies in the industry may calculate total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because derivations of total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) are not determined in accordance with GAAP, such measures are susceptible to varying calculations and not all companies calculate the measures in the same manner. As a result, derivations of total operating expenses, including total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) as presented may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. For the foregoing reasons, total operating expenses (excluding fuel), adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted total operating expenses (excluding fuel) have significant limitations which affect their use as an indicator of the Company's profitability. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

SOURCE Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.