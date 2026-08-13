Frontier Firm Cloudforce Doubles National Harbor Headquarters as Agentic AI Drives nebulaONE® Growth

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudforce, the AI platform company behind nebulaONE®, is doubling its National Harbor headquarters with an additional 15,000 square feet. The expansion follows yesterday's announcement from Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Commerce covering the 250 new jobs Cloudforce will add and the significant state and county support behind the project (available in full here).

The expansion is a direct response to sustained customer demand for Cloudforce's nebulaONE AI platform, which now supports more than 4 million users globally.

Their commercial model is a large part of why, as nebulaONE is licensed on the value it delivers versus per user seats, so an institution can turn it on for every user on day one. At a moment when token costs are climbing fast enough to stall enterprise rollouts, this structure has cut the cost of AI adoption by roughly an order of magnitude.

Cloudforce evaluated several sites across the metro region and beyond before deciding to expand at National Harbor. The conditional loans from Advantage Maryland and the Prince George's County EDC cover construction and materials costs, keeping more of the company's own capital directed towards growth and talent.

"We're fortunate to have had many options, but we chose to stay and expand in the community that helped us achieve our success in the first place," said Husein Sharaf, founder and CEO of Cloudforce. "Maryland and Prince George's are helping us carry the fixed costs of scaling. The capital we raised goes towards delighting customers, and to the team members that make all of this possible."

Cloudforce recently closed a $10 million Series A from Owl Ventures and M12, Microsoft's venture fund. The team has grown 83% in two years and is approaching 150 employees. Microsoft also named Cloudforce its global Education Partner of the Year, tied to nebulaONE adoption at institutions including the University of Maryland, UCLA, and the University of Oxford.

About Cloudforce: Cloudforce is an AI platform company helping organizations adopt secure, governed AI at scale. Its flagship product, nebulaONE®, gives institutions private access to frontier AI models and agentic workflows inside their own cloud, with data staying under customer control and out of model training. Cloudforce is headquartered at National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland. Learn more at www.gocloudforce.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cloudforce