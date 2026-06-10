Frontier Technologies, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level II Certification, Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture and Advancing Mission Readiness for Federal and Defense Customers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Technologies, Inc. (FTI), a woman-owned, minority-owned small business and leading provider of advanced technology, cybersecurity, and mission support solutions for the federal government, today announced it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level II certification. This significant milestone reinforces FTI's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), meeting the stringent cybersecurity requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and delivering secure, resilient solutions that support mission success.

CMMC is the Department of Defense's framework for strengthening the cybersecurity posture of companies within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Level II certification validates that Frontier Technologies has fully implemented and maintains the 110 security practices outlined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171 framework—controls designed to protect sensitive defense information against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Certification at this level is assessed by an accredited C3PAO (Third-Party Assessment Organization) and is a critical requirement for organizations supporting DoD contracts that involve the handling of CUI.

CMMC certification strengthens our ability to deliver secure solutions for those who protect our nation. Post this

"Achieving CMMC Level II certification is a significant milestone for Frontier Technologies and a testament to the extraordinary effort and dedication of our entire team. Cybersecurity is not merely a compliance obligation—it is the foundation of the trust our government and defense partners place in us every day. As a woman-owned, minority-owned small business serving the federal government, we are proud to demonstrate that organizations of any size can meet the highest standards of cybersecurity excellence. This certification positions us to continue delivering secure, resilient solutions that support the missions of those who protect our nation. We look forward to building on this achievement as we pursue even higher standards of performance."



— Reshma Moorthy, CEO & President, Frontier Technologies, Inc.

The certification process required a rigorous third-party assessment of all facets of FTI's information security program, including access controls, incident response, risk management, configuration management, and system and communications protection. Frontier Technologies worked closely with its internal security team, external auditors, and industry advisors to ensure full compliance with all 110 required practices, underscoring the company's continued investment in protecting sensitive government information and maintaining operational excellence across its defense and federal programs.

With CMMC Level II certification now in hand, Frontier Technologies is well-positioned to compete for and support an expanded portfolio of DoD contracts and federal programs requiring demonstrated cybersecurity maturity. The company views this certification not only as a strategic differentiator within the Defense Industrial Base but also as a reaffirmation of its core commitment to the safety, integrity, and resilience of every mission it supports.

Frontier Technologies provides innovative technology solutions and services across cybersecurity, IT modernization, engineering, cloud, and mission support, helping government agencies solve complex operational challenges while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance.

About Frontier Technologies, Inc.

Frontier Technologies, Inc. is a woman- and minority-owned small business and a trusted provider of technology and mission support services to federal government and defense customers. The company delivers innovative solutions across cybersecurity, digital transformation, engineering, and IT services, helping agencies achieve mission success in an increasingly complex and contested operational environment. FTI is committed to innovation, integrity, and the security of every client and community it serves.

SOURCE Frontier Technologies, Inc.