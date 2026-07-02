Frontline Justice Begins Nationwide Rollout of 'Frontline Q' with Josef

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Justice, a national nonprofit dedicated to closing the access-to-justice gap, today announced the multi-state expansion of its partnership with legal automation company Josef. Following a successful pilot in Alaska, the collaboration is rolling out "Frontline Q" in Arizona, Texas, and Alaska to help families navigate an increasingly complex system and challenge benefit denials. The AI assistant is paired with trusted community advocates and designed to scale advocacy by providing instant, explainable answers to complex Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility rules, ensuring families can access the benefits they are legally entitled to.

Frontline Justice Josef logo

Built on Josef, Frontline Q combines federal, state, and local regulations with community insights. The platform's explainable answers are backed by verified sources and oversight from legal aid lawyers, to empower community justice workers to navigate the complex maze of SNAP eligibility and appeal rules. Users can provide direct feedback to the system, allowing their insights to constantly improve the model.

Nikole Nelson, CEO of Frontline Justice, says: "By embedding Josef's technology into our justice worker model, we are establishing a blueprint to scale access to justice nationwide. We are connecting trusted advocates with communities, ensuring that they are giving high quality legal guidance, and families at risk of losing access to food get help faster than ever before. No one should lose access to food because they didn't do the paperwork right."

SNAP is the nation's largest food safety net, supporting over 40 million low-income individuals, nearly three-quarters of whom live at or below the federal poverty level. Recent federal legislative changes enacted in H.R. 1 have changed requirements and increased system complexity. Wrongful denials have disrupted access to SNAP benefits, putting millions at risk of losing assistance despite remaining eligible.

In response, justice workers - trusted local advocates such as health workers, librarians, and social service staff trained to provide legal help where traditional legal advice and aid is unavailable - have stepped in. 13 states, plus the District of Columbia, have already proposed or authorized justice workers to deliver civil legal help locally, and more than 20 other states are considering adopting such policies.

Sam Flynn, COO and Co-Founder of Josef, says: "By giving justice workers powerful, easy-to-use AI tools tailored to their state's specific regulations, we're enabling neighbors to help neighbors effectively."

SOURCE Josef