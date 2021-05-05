Frontline Worker Dr. JB Launches YouTube Channel Giving Viewers Medical Information with a Fresh Approach

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified emergency medicine physician Dr. JB is pleased to announce the official launch of her new YouTube channel . In her weekly video uploads, Dr. JB delivers straightforward medical information to viewers without using the usual confusing medical jargon. The timing of the launch comes in response to the year-long pandemic that frightened the world and put medicine at the forefront of everyone's mind, no matter how healthy. Putting a focus on typical emergency medical needs, and other general medical information, Dr. JB's YouTube channel speaks directly to the patient's perspective.

"I wanted to reach viewers in a way that's approachable and fun," said Dr. JB. "I'm pleased to be able to share my knowledge after more than 10 years spent working in the ER not only as a physician but as a director and in various other leadership positions. The timing for the launch is especially important to me, having been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and with emergency medicine being center stage at this critical point in time."

Dr. JB's channel was created for anyone who has visited - or will visit - an ER for themselves or a loved one. New videos are uploaded to the Dr. JB YouTube channel each Wednesday. Viewers can tune in by visiting www.youtube.com/c/doctorjb and hitting the subscribe button.

