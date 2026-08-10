Frost & Sullivan Marks 20th GIL Summit in China with Landmark Shanghai Gathering

Business leaders, policymakers and innovators explore AI, industrial transformation and global growth as Frost & Sullivan celebrates its 65th anniversary

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan welcomed more than 2,000 business leaders, policymakers, investors, academics and innovators to the 20th Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Summit in China, held August 4–5 at the Jing An Shangri-La in Shanghai.

Frost & Sullivan's GIL Global: China 2026

Coinciding with Frost & Sullivan's 65th anniversary, the summit featured more than 300 speakers and 150 keynote presentations and panel discussions. Topics included artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, life sciences, consumer markets and investment - highlighting the forces reshaping global competitiveness and transformational growth.

The event combined a flagship plenary programme with 10 parallel forums and the fifth edition of Frost & Sullivan's New Investment Event, fostering collaboration across business, finance, government, academia and research.

Leadership Perspectives on Transformational Growth

David Frigstad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Frost & Sullivan, highlighted the opportunity for Chinese companies to build global brands, teams and market presence.

"The next great chapter of China's economy will belong to world-class enterprises with global brands, global footprints and compelling narratives," Frigstad said. "Through Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Growth Platform, we are helping ambitious companies turn local expertise into sustainable global leadership."

Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner and Executive Board Member, examined how organisations can embed AI across strategy, brand development and operations to create lasting business capabilities.

Dr Neil Wang, Global Senior Vice President, Co-Chairman of Asia Pacific and Chairman of China, introduced the Resilience Triangle - Mission, Innovation and Trust - and the principle "AI + HI = CI," combining artificial and human intelligence to create collaborative intelligence.

"Frost & Sullivan's mission is to communicate China's growth, innovation and leadership to the world while helping Chinese companies embrace global opportunities," Wang said.

More than 20 industry reports, three professional publications and several research initiatives were unveiled. Flagship releases included "White Paper on China's Industrial Development Trends for the Next 50 Years (5th Edition)", covering opportunities in AI, intelligent manufacturing, consumer markets, healthcare and semiconductors.

Other releases addressed biotechnology, consumer intelligent technology, brand building and the application of AI in research and investment management - reflecting the summit's focus on turning technological progress into resilient, commercially viable growth.

Strengthening the Growth Ecosystem

Frost & Sullivan announced collaborations with organisations spanning industry, academia and research, while launching a Professional Institution Expert Committee to deepen cooperation across capital markets, auditing, legal services and consulting.

The summit concluded with a gala celebrating Frost & Sullivan's 65th anniversary and two decades of GIL programming in China. The 2026 Frost & Sullivan GIL Awards recognised organisations demonstrating innovation, customer impact and leadership.

Since launching in China in 2008, the GIL Summit has become an influential platform for identifying growth opportunities and connecting China's innovation ecosystem with international markets.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritize, and execute transformational growth strategies.

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Contact:

Rachel Zhang

Frost & Sullivan China

E: [email protected]

T: +86 021-3209-6800

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan