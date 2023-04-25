Frozen Food Market size in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by growing inclination toward e-commerce - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 48.81 billion from 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to register progress at a CAGR of 6.8%, according Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that help global businesses obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Frozen Food Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

The frozen food market in Europe is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Frozen Ready Meals



Frozen Fish And Seafood



Frozen Meat And Poultry



Frozen Fruits And Vegetables



Others

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. There has been a premiumization of the frozen food market in Europe, with consumers willing to pay more for premium, all-natural, and organic frozen food products. Offline stores in Europe such as supermarkets and hypermarkets have increased the selection of premium frozen food items they offer, such as premium ready meals, organic frozen fruits and vegetables, and premium meat and seafood as a response to that demand. Hence, such factors influence the growth of the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Frozen Food Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the frozen food market in Europe include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., CONGELADOS CIENTOCINCO, S.L., Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, General Mills Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., JBS SA, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Orkla ASA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., ULTRACONGELADOS VIRTO, SAU, WH Group Ltd., and William Jackson Food Group Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Aryzta AG - The company offers frozen food through its brand Cuisine de France .

The company offers frozen food through its brand Cuisine de . BRF SA - The company offers frozen food such as frozen ready meals.

The company offers frozen food such as frozen ready meals. Cargill Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as frozen ready meals.

The frozen food market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing inclination toward e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Distribution challenges will hamper the market growth.

Frozen Food Market in Europe 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing inclination toward e-commerce is a major driver in the market.

The market in Europe is significantly impacted by the expansion of e-commerce with online retailers exploiting their broad digital capabilities to offer a wider assortment of frozen food products. They also transport them directly to consumers' homes in order to make it simpler for customers to acquire and obtain these products.

is significantly impacted by the expansion of e-commerce with online retailers exploiting their broad digital capabilities to offer a wider assortment of frozen food products. They also transport them directly to consumers' homes in order to make it simpler for customers to acquire and obtain these products. Customers increasingly use online stores to buy a variety of goods, including frozen foods, as a result of the increased use of smartphones and the internet.

Some more driving factors include the convenience of home delivery, the simplicity of online ordering, and the availability of real-time order tracking.

Hence, such factors drive market growth for frozen food in Europe during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Technological innovations in the frozen food market are an emerging frozen food market trend in Europe during the forecast period.

Frozen food suppliers employ a variety of tactics to gain a competitive edge in the world market such as attempting to increase the frozen food industry's quality and shelf life.

Vendors prevent the loss of nutrients in frozen foods using innovative pouch packaging. For instance, in 2019, UFlex designed a new film that can control the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide that flow in and out of a package. Such innovative feature helps in extending the shelf life of products.

Hence, the increasing availability of such innovative packaging solutions may encourage more vendors to offer innovative packaging, thereby reducing the use of plastic packaging.

Key Challenges

Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals are a major challenge hindering the frozen food market in Europe .

Lower temperatures are required to store processed food that have been frozen to extend their shelf life and prevent spoiling.

Manufacturers use cheaper ingredients frequently in place of healthy ones. For instance, nutrition-dense olive oil is often substituted with less effective rapeseed oil, which results in the loss of antioxidants present in frozen foods.

Additionally, obesity, diabetes, dementia, and renal disease are the side effects of consuming frozen-foods frequently.

Hence, the increased consumer awareness regarding frozen food will hamper the growth of the frozen food market in Europe during the forecast period.

Frozen Food Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the frozen food market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen food market across Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market in Europe vendors

Frozen Food Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.4 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., CONGELADOS CIENTOCINCO, S.L., Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, General Mills Inc., Iceland Foods Ltd., JBS SA, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Orkla ASA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., ULTRACONGELADOS VIRTO, SAU, WH Group Ltd., and William Jackson Food Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Reports

