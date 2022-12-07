Frozen food market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the expansion of retail stores - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.95% according to Technavio. The expansion of retail stores is notably driving the frozen food market growth, however, the factors such as health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Market 2022-2026

Read the 145-page report with TOC on "Frozen food market analysis report by product (frozen ready-to-eat meals, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fish and seafood, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/frozen-food-market-industry-analysis

Frozen food market: Major Trend

Technological innovation is one of the major trends influencing the frozen food market growth.

Vendors are focusing on technological innovations to achieve a competitive edge in the market. For example, some vendors are adopting innovative pouch packaging to avoid the loss of nutrients in frozen foods.

The usage of silver nanoparticles in food packaging is another recent development in the market. This unique packaging solution refrains the growth of bacteria. It allows consumers to take frozen food from the refrigerator and place it directly in the microwave oven.

Such innovative packaging solutions adopted by market players will positively influence the growth of the global frozen food market during the forecast period.

Frozen food market: Key Vendors

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Aryzta AG

Associated British Foods Plc

Conagra Brands Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Hanover Foods

J.R. Simplot Co.

JBS SA

Kellogg Co.

Lantmannen Unibake International

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestle SA

Nomad Foods Ltd

PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC

Smith Frozen Foods Inc

Frozen food market: Segmentation Analysis

Frozen Food Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Frozen ready-to-eat meals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Frozen meat and poultry - size and forecast 2021-2026

Frozen fish and seafood - size and forecast 2021-2026

Frozen fruits and vegetables - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Frozen Food Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Frozen Food Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive frozen food market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the frozen food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen food industry across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market vendors

Frozen Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 145 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.85 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, and Wawona Frozen Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

