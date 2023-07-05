Frozen Potato Fries Market size to grow by USD 7.37 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food options to be one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen potato fries market size is estimated to increase by USD 7.37 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.84%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Potato Fries Market

Frozen Potato Fries Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The frozen potato fries market is segmented as follows:

Product

White Potato Fries



Sweet Potato Fries

Application

Food Service



Household

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the white potato fries segment will be significant during the forecast period. White potato fries are a generally consumed side dish made from potatoes. Frozen white potato fries are easy to prepare, requiring minimal effort. Frozen potato fries deliver comfort and time-saving advantages as a snack option. They are pre-cut and pre-cooked and require minimal preparation. White potato fries have gained popularity worldwide and are a staple in many cuisines. Thus, the global demand drives the production and availability of frozen potato fries in various markets, which fuels the growth of the global frozen potato fries market during the forecast period.

Detailed insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!

Frozen Potato Fries Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the frozen potato fries market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agristo NV, BELFAS BVBA, ChillFill, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, FUNWAVE FOODS LLP, GlobalFries, Golden Fries, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Himalaya Food International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Kolvean Agro Food Pvt. Ltd., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Mondial Foods B.V., RedLuck International Pvt. Ltd., Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd., TAZO Foods Pk, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wernsing Feinkost GmbH.

Vendor Offerings

Agristo NV - The company offers frozen potato fries, such as french fries, in various shapes and sizes.

The company offers frozen potato fries, such as french fries, in various shapes and sizes. BELFAS BVB A - The company offers frozen potato fries, such as classic french fries.

The company offers frozen potato fries, such as classic french fries. ChillFill - The company offers frozen potato fries such as french fries, nuggets, and hash brown.

Frozen Potato Fries Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increased online presence of frozen potato fries is the major factor notably driving the growth of the global f rozen potato fries market.

f The development of e-commerce has influenced the online presence of different food products, such as frozen potato fries.

Customers depend on e-commerce platforms and grocery delivery services to conveniently shop for food needs, particularly frozen items, because of the convenience and time-saving benefits.

E-commerce platforms offer a broad range of frozen potato fry brands, flavors, and packaging sizes than physical stores.

Hence, increased online penetration of frozen potato fries will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Growing demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food options is the emerging trend shaping the global frozen potato fries market.

As a result of the changing lifestyles and consumer preferences is a high demand for ready-to-cook food. Ready-to-cook food offers options to busy people or families who may not have the time to cook a meal from scratch.

But these meals typically come with pre-measured ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, letting consumers prepare a meal quickly and smoothly.

Moreover, due to the hectic schedules and varying lifestyles of customers, they are looking for ways to save time.

Hence, resulting from the high demand for RTC food, the global frozen potato fries market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The supply chain complexity of frozen potato fries is a major challenge that may impede the global frozen potato fries market.

The various stages of supply chain management are freezing, packaging, and distribution.

The supply chain process required, specifically dealing with perishable goods to maintain product integrity and coordination.

Maintaining a constant and proper temperature throughout the supply chain is required to control thawing or freezing.

Hence, managing the supply chain of frozen potato fries poses a major challenge for the market, especially in rural areas across developing economies, which may impede the growth of the global frozen potato fries market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Frozen Potato Fries Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen potato fries market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen potato fries market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen potato fries market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen potato fries market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Europe frozen food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.81 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (frozen ready meals, frozen fish and seafood, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others). The growing inclination toward e-commerce is notably driving the market growth.

The frozen vegetables market size is expected to increase by USD 11.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. This report extensively covers frozen vegetables market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the frozen vegetables market is the availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season.

Frozen Potato Fries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agristo NV, BELFAS BVBA, ChillFill, Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, FUNWAVE FOODS LLP, GlobalFries, Golden Fries, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Himalaya Food International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Kolvean Agro Food Pvt. Ltd., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Mondial Foods B.V., RedLuck International Pvt. Ltd., Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd., TAZO Foods Pk, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wernsing Feinkost GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global frozen potato fries market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global frozen potato fries market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 White potato fries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on White potato fries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on White potato fries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on White potato fries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on White potato fries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sweet potato fries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sweet potato fries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sweet potato fries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sweet potato fries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sweet potato fries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Household - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agristo NV

Exhibit 111: Agristo NV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Agristo NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Agristo NV - Key offerings

12.4 BELFAS BVBA

Exhibit 114: BELFAS BVBA - Overview



Exhibit 115: BELFAS BVBA - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BELFAS BVBA - Key offerings

12.5 ChillFill

Exhibit 117: ChillFill - Overview



Exhibit 118: ChillFill - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: ChillFill - Key offerings

12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Exhibit 120: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Segment focus

12.7 FUNWAVE FOODS LLP

Exhibit 124: FUNWAVE FOODS LLP - Overview



Exhibit 125: FUNWAVE FOODS LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: FUNWAVE FOODS LLP - Key offerings

12.8 GlobalFries

Exhibit 127: GlobalFries - Overview



Exhibit 128: GlobalFries - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: GlobalFries - Key offerings

12.9 Golden Fries

Exhibit 130: Golden Fries - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 131: Golden Fries - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 132: Golden Fries - Key offerings

12.10 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Himalaya Food International Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Himalaya Food International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Himalaya Food International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Himalaya Food International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 J.R. Simplot Co.

Exhibit 139: J.R. Simplot Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: J.R. Simplot Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: J.R. Simplot Co. - Key offerings

12.13 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 142: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 146: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Mondial Foods B.V.

Exhibit 149: Mondial Foods B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mondial Foods B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Mondial Foods B.V. - Key offerings

12.16 Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 155: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio