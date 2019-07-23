Frozun Spirits Infusion Launches Alcohol Infused Frozen Cocktails & Desserts

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Summer, Frozun Spirits Infusion launches Frozun; its hand-crafted, all-natural line of alcohol-infused frozen cocktails and desserts in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ignited by an eager dedication to originality, the distilled spirits-based treats have the makings of this season's freshest pool-side hit.

The one-of-a-kind product delights consumers with a unique blend of sorbet infused with vodka, tequila, bourbon, and rum. And the reviews are glowing, "The taste and texture of this product are unlike anything I've ever tasted before. It's so good, I want to try all of your flavors!" Frozun has also become a quick favorite with some of Las Vegas' top mixologists.

"I am always looking for the next 'trend' in mixology that the consumers will passionately enjoy. Today's cocktail trends are demanding natural ingredients, a multitude of flavors and eye-catching visual presentations. Frozun fits all these categories and is extremely versatile in cocktails, desserts and now with the single-serve for 'on the go' enjoyment!"

- Eric Hobbie, Jack Daniel's Black Book & Award-Winning Mixologist, Las Vegas, NV

Frozun's patented encapsulation technology allows for alcohol to be frozen within delicious low-calorie cocktails and desserts, resulting in an effectively shelf-stable product and nationally scalable business model.

Frozun products launch in the following flavors: Strawberry Margarita, Lemon Drop, Appletini, Whiskey Cola, Bourbon Berry, Piña Colada, Pear Vodka, and Chocolate Rum; and they add new flavors nearly every week including Moscow Mule and Spiced Rum & Cola. (Alcohol content varies by flavor; 5.5% to 12% ABV.)

Development of new flavors and custom branded packaging for special events and clients available upon request. Expansion into malt and wine-based flavors are also on the horizon for the popular frozen treat company.

To learn more about Frozun: www.frozun.com | @frozunspirits

ABOUT FROZUN:

Frozun Spirits Infusion is led by a seasoned management team with decades of experience in the alcohol beverage industry and global distribution. This, along with Frozun's exclusively patented all-natural encapsulation technology, creates the ability to expand and grow with new, trend-setting flavors and packaging innovation for market-specific opportunities.

Frozun continues to develop the national distribution of its products through stadiums, cruise ship lines, hotels, and popular restaurant chains. Frozun Spirits Infusion will follow its successful first phase launch in Las Vegas, Nevada with immediate plans to expand into California, Arizona, New York, and Florida markets.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Frozun

Related Links

http://frozun.us

