FSK Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against FS KKR Capital Corp.

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) securities between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026. FS KKR Capital is a private credit firm, also known as Business Development Company, which specializes in making private loans to companies.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Misled Investors Regarding its Portfolio Restructuring Efforts

According to the complaint, during the class period, FS KKR claimed it was establishing an improved portfolio credit profile, and that any non-accrual issues with legacy investments were being adequately addressed through restructuring. The complaint alleges that in reality, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company overstated the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for its nonaccrual companies; (2) the Company overstated the valuation of its portfolio investments and/or overstated the effectiveness of the Company's portfolio valuation process; and (3) the Company overstated the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy. When the truth was revealed, the Company's stock price fell, harming investors.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against FS KKR Capital Corp. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by July 3, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP