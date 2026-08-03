FTP Hires Industry Veteran Chris Billeter to Lead Digital Practice

Billeter Will Oversee Firm's Paid Media Capabilities and Digital Strategy Portfolio

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FTP, a leading bipartisan public affairs and government relations firm, announced the hiring of Chris Billeter as Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Strategy and Intelligence.

A senior executive with nearly two decades of experience, Billeter specializes in digital media, political strategy, and corporate communications. He previously served as a Senior Vice President at Burson and enjoyed prior roles at, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, DCI Group, Seven Letter, and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

"Chris brings a winning combination of strategic insight and digital expertise that will further strengthen our ability to deliver results for clients in an increasingly complex communications environment," said Robert Mathias, Managing Partner at FTP. "His leadership will continue to grow and expand our integrated digital capabilities and drive innovation across the firm."

"FTP has built a tremendous reputation for helping clients successfully navigate ever-evolving policy and communications challenges – and I'm excited to be part of that work," said Billeter. "I look forward to leading our digital advocacy practice and further building out the digital tools and technologies that enable FTP's clients to shape debates and achieve measurable results in today's high-stakes environment."

About FTP

FTP is a bipartisan, full-service government relations and public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 2012, FTP offers a comprehensive suite of services – including government relations, strategic communications, grassroots advocacy, and digital strategy. Recognized as one of Bloomberg Government's top-performing lobbying firms and a PRNEWS Top Elite 120 agency, FTP provides exceptional service to its clients across various industries.

For more information, please visit ftpadvocacy.com.

SOURCE FTP