Fujitsu Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Advancing Quantum-Inspired Computing Innovation

The digital transformation leader is recognized for its innovation, hybrid computing strategy, and scalable quantum-inspired computing solutions to solve complex enterprise optimization challenges.

SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has awarded global digital transformation leader Fujitsu the 2026 Asia-Pacific Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition, acknowledging its outstanding achievements in the quantum-inspired computing industry. This recognition highlights Fujitsu's consistent leadership in advancing quantum-inspired computing, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in a rapidly evolving advanced computing landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Fujitsu excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align advanced computing strategies with enterprise demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Fujitsu's approach reflects a deep understanding of technology maturity, cost considerations, and adoption patterns in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling enterprises to evaluate and integrate advanced optimization methods within realistic operational conditions," said Kenny Yeo, Director - ICT at Frost & Sullivan

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on hybrid computing, ecosystem development, and continuous innovation, Fujitsu has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in quantum-inspired and quantum computing technologies have enabled it to scale effectively across diverse markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Innovation remains central to Fujitsu's approach. Its quantum-inspired computing solutions, led by the Digital Annealer, address the growing need for high-performance optimization across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and energy. By enabling enterprises to process high-dimensional datasets and solve complex combinatorial problems without requiring specialized quantum hardware, Fujitsu delivers scalability, flexibility, and performance within existing infrastructure environments.

Peter Grassi, Chief Executive Officer at Fujitsu in Oceania said: "This recognition reflects Fujitsu's focus on turning advanced computing into real business outcomes. In financial services, quantum‑inspired optimisation enables institutions to rebalance portfolios at unprecedented speed - running hundreds of scenarios in the time it once took to complete a single analysis - supporting faster, better-informed decisions in increasingly volatile markets. In life sciences, the same technology is accelerating drug discovery by exploring vast chemical spaces and identifying viable candidates in a fraction of the time, helping bring new therapies to patients sooner. As we continue to expand across the region, Fujitsu is focused on helping organisations apply these capabilities today, solving complex optimisation challenges now while building a foundation for a more data-driven future."

Fujitsu's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Through a structured engagement model that includes workshops, trial access, and proof-of-concept initiatives, the company enables organizations to explore, validate, and deploy quantum-inspired computing solutions with reduced risk. Its ability to integrate advanced optimization into existing systems, combined with localized support and a strong partner ecosystem, allows Fujitsu to deliver long-term value across a wide range of industries and use cases.

Frost & Sullivan commends Fujitsu for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first approach are shaping the future of quantum-inspired computing and driving measurable outcomes at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in technological advancement, customer adoption, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are transforming their industries through innovation and sustained growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: https://global.fujitsu/en-global.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan