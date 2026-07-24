Fulcrum Mechanical Announces New Name: Fulcrum Heating & Cooling Reflects Continued Commitment to HVAC Excellence in Kentucky

MADISONVILLE, Ky., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Mechanical is excited to announce that the company has officially changed its name to Fulcrum Heating & Cooling. While the name is new, customers throughout Madisonville, Oak Grove, and the surrounding Kentucky communities can continue to expect the same dependable service, experienced technicians, and commitment to quality that have made the company a trusted HVAC contractor.

The new name better represents the company's primary focus of providing reliable residential heating and cooling solutions. Whether customers need AC repair during the summer, furnace repair before winter, routine AC service, or fast heater repair, Fulcrum Heating & Cooling remains dedicated to keeping homes and businesses comfortable throughout every season.

"Our new name reflects exactly who we are and what we do every day," said Jeremiah Marsh, owner of Fulcrum Heating & Cooling. "We've built our reputation by helping our neighbors stay comfortable with honest service and dependable HVAC solutions. This change simply makes it easier for customers to recognize our specialty."

Although the company name has changed, customers will continue working with the same knowledgeable team that has proudly served the community. Existing services, contact information, and commitment to customer satisfaction remain unchanged.

Fulcrum Heating & Cooling offers a full range of HVAC services, including:

Residential HVAC services

AC repair and preventative AC service

Furnace repair and heater repair

Heating and cooling system installations

Seasonal maintenance and system inspections

The company understands that heating and cooling problems can interrupt daily life and business operations. By focusing on clear communication, dependable workmanship, and practical solutions, Fulcrum Heating & Cooling helps customers make informed decisions about their HVAC systems without unnecessary pressure.

"We're grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us over the years," Marsh added. "As Fulcrum Heating & Cooling, we'll continue delivering the same level of professionalism and personalized care our community has come to expect. We're excited for this next chapter and look forward to serving even more families and businesses across Kentucky."

The name change represents an exciting milestone while reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to providing dependable HVAC services throughout Madisonville, Oak Grove, and nearby communities.

About Fulcrum Heating & Cooling

Fulcrum Heating & Cooling is a locally owned HVAC contractor based in Madisonville, Kentucky. Led by owner Jeremiah Marsh, the company provides residential heating and cooling services, including AC repair, AC service, furnace repair, heater repair, system installations, and preventative maintenance. The team is dedicated to delivering reliable workmanship, honest recommendations, and exceptional customer care.

Contact Information

Organization: Fulcrum Heating & Cooling

Contact Person: Jeremiah Marsh, Owner

Phone: 270-975-3419

Address: 2908 Anton Road, Madisonville, KY 42431

Website: https://fulcrummechanical.net/

SOURCE Fulcrum Heating & Cooling