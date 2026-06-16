FULL CIRCLE BOYS DROP HIGH-ENERGY SPORTS ANTHEM "BLEACHERS" WITH EXPLOSIVE MUSIC VIDEO AND VIRAL DANCE CHALLENGE

The latest single from Full Circle Boys arrives with Keone Madrid-choreographed visuals and a towel-waving dance challenge built for stadiums, arenas, and living rooms everywhere.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Full Circle Boys have officially unleashed their newest single, "Bleachers," and it's already making noise. Available now on all major streaming platforms, the track is a high-octane record designed to soundtrack the biggest moments in sports and beyond.

Building on the momentum of their second EP, PLIÉ, which has surpassed 2 million streams, "Bleachers" marks a bold new chapter for the five-member group. The single is pure adrenaline, a chest-thumping, crowd-moving anthem built for stadium jumbotrons, halftime shows, pregame warmups, and championship celebrations. From the first beat, it demands that you get on your feet.

The Music Video

Accompanying the single is the group's 9th official music video, choreographed and directed by acclaimed creative director Keone Madrid (BTS, Justin Bieber) and featuring the Choreo Cookies. The video showcases explosive, high-energy choreography that pushes Full Circle Boys into new territory, matching the song's intensity beat for beat.

Watch the official music video here: https://youtu.be/lJM-z0ohbkc

The #BleachersChallenge

Full Circle Boys are calling on fans everywhere to join the movement. Grab a towel, learn the choreography straight from the boys, and post your best take. The "Bleachers" dance challenge is built for everyone, whether you're courtside, in the student section, or in your living room. It's the kind of routine that turns spectators into participants and fans into performers.

With a fresh sound that builds on the foundation of PLIÉ and the debut EP JETÉ, "Bleachers" signals a group ready to own the intersection of music, movement, and sports culture, and they're just getting started.

Release Details

Single: "Bleachers"

Status: Out Now on all major streaming platforms

Music Video: Available now on YouTube

Choreography & Video Direction: Keone Madrid

Featuring: Choreo Cookies

Follow Full Circle Boys:

Instagram: @fullcircleboys

TikTok: @fullcircleboys

YouTube: @fullcircleboys

About Full Circle Boys:

Full Circle Boys is a five-member pop group consisting of Jagger Moon, James Herron, Sean Garrity, Dossan Bell, and Oliver Hincy. Known for their jaw-dropping choreography, self-penned anthems, and authentic brotherhood, they are redefining what it means to be a pop group by uniting movement and music to get the world moving again.

Created by David Loeffler and Steve Miller of Anomaly Create, in collaboration with Jon Lucero and Stacy Pyle, with executive producing by Nappytabs (Jennifer Lopez, SYTYCD) and creative direction by Keone Madrid (BTS, Justin Bieber).

SOURCE Anomaly Create I, LLC