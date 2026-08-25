Full Circle Electronics Acquires Mac of All Trades, Expanding Leadership in Refurbished Apple Technology and Circular IT Solutions

Uniting enterprise ITAD with the consumer Apple ecosystem to scale sustainable technology solutions.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Electronics (FCE), a leading provider of secure IT asset disposition (ITAD), electronics recycling, and technology lifecycle management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Mac of All Trades.

FCE is a national leader in ITAD, electronics recycling, and technology remarketing. Mac of All Trades is a trusted provider of refurbished Apple products and Apple device buyback services that has served consumers, businesses, schools, and organizations through a secure online platform since 1995.

The acquisition strengthens Full Circle Electronics' position in the circular technology economy by combining FCE's certified expertise in enterprise IT asset recovery, data security, and technology lifecycle management with Mac of All Trades' longstanding reputation in the Apple ecosystem. Mac of All Trades has built a loyal customer base over more than three decades by offering refurbished Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and related accessories, while providing an efficient process for customers to sell Apple devices for cash.

"Mac of All Trades has earned an outstanding reputation by helping Apple users extend the life of their devices through refurbishment, resale, and responsible reuse," said Dave Daily, CEO of Full Circle Electronics. "The company's commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we will expand opportunities for consumers and organizations to maximize the value of their technology assets while keeping more devices in productive use."

Founded in 1995, Mac of All Trades has become one of the most recognized brands in the market for pre-owned Apple technology. The company provides customers with access to professionally refurbished Apple products and offers a streamlined platform for selling Apple devices, ranging from single-unit trade-ins to large-scale asset recovery programs.

The acquisition creates a unique platform spanning the entire technology lifecycle, from enterprise decommissioning and secure asset recovery to refurbishment, remarketing, and resale. The combined organization will be positioned to serve a broader range of customers, including enterprises, educational institutions, channel partners, and individual consumers seeking quality refurbished Apple technology.

Mac of All Trades customers and partners will continue to receive the same service, support, and buying and selling experience they have come to expect. Over time, the companies expect to leverage their combined operational capabilities, technology platforms, and logistics expertise to enhance customer experience and expand market reach.

About Full Circle Electronics

Full Circle Electronics is a trusted provider of secure, scalable IT asset disposition, electronics recycling, and technology lifecycle management services. Operating certified facilities across the United States, the company provides secure data destruction, compliance reporting, asset remarketing, and sustainability-focused ITAD solutions for organizations of all sizes. Full Circle Electronics is dedicated to helping businesses maximize value recovery while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and environmental responsibility. To learn more, visit fullcircleelectronics.com.

About Mac of All Trades

Founded in 1995, Mac of All Trades is a leading provider of refurbished Apple technology and Apple device buyback services. The company helps consumers, businesses, schools, and organizations buy and sell pre-owned Apple products through a secure, customer-focused online marketplace. Mac of All Trades offers a wide selection of refurbished Macs, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and accessories while providing fast, convenient solutions for customers seeking to sell Apple devices.

Media Contact

Chris Gale

Gale Strategies

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SOURCE Full Circle Electronics