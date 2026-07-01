Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Webcast

LANCASTER, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its second quarter 2026 earnings release and accompanying charts on Wednesday, July 22, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Fulton will host a conference call with analysts on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Curt Myers, Chairman, CEO and President, will host the call. He will be joined by Rick Kraemer, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at https://investor.fultonbank.com. Participants can also access the audio-only webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pw9xpnze.

Fulton, a $34 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has more than 3,400 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. and Blue Foundry Bank. Additional information on Fulton can be found at https://investor.fultonbank.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Sharkey (717) 291-2831

Investor Contact: Patrick Lafferty (717) 327-2556

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation