Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

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Fulton Financial Corporation

Jun 16, 2026, 16:30 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2026.

In addition, Fulton announced that the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026, for the period from and including April 15, 2026, to but excluding, July 15, 2026.

Fulton, a more than $34 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has more than 3,400 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton can be found at investor.fultonbank.com.

Media:
Rachel Sharkey (717) 291-2831

Investors:
Patrick Lafferty (717) 327-2556

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

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