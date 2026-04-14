FUNBOY Launches Exclusive Target Collection of Their Best-Selling Kids' Air Mattresses

The Collection Debuts in Stores and on Target.com at an Incredible Value of $49.99

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNBOY, the design-forward lifestyle brand that offers inflatable fun for every season, is making their first retail debut for their beloved Sleepover Beds, with an exclusive launch at Target. The partnership brings FUNBOY's best-selling Kids Sleepover Beds to 1,800 Target stores and Target.com in four fun designs, for a limited-time!

FUNBOY's Sleepover Beds now available at Target

Target marks FUNBOY's first in-store retail partner for their Sleepover Beds, at a more affordable price, a strategic move designed to make the inflatable beds more accessible than ever before. The Target-exclusive assortment introduces a modern kids sleepover solution designed to make hosting, travel and entertaining easier for parents while creating an elevated, playful experience for kids.

"Target is the ideal partner to bring FUNBOY Sleepover Beds to families across the US," said Blake Barrett, Co-Founder at FUNBOY. "Together, we're delivering exceptional design and quality at a price point that makes sleepovers easier - and more fun - for everyone."

Unlike traditional air mattresses, FUNBOY's Sleepover Beds are designed specifically for kids ages 3–9, combining comfort, portability, and standout 3D designs that immediately differentiate from generic sleep solutions. The Target-exclusive collection features four new standout designs: Navy Cabana Stripe, Pink Cabana Stripe, Pink Castle, and Blue Convertible.

Priced at $49.99, which includes both a pump and carrying bag, the Target offering delivers exceptional value. The all-in-one packaging simplifies hosting, whether for last-minute playdates, movie nights, camping trips, or overnight family visits, and even great for siblings and shared rooms!

The launch will be supported by a dedicated in-store endcap program reinforcing FUNBOY's growing cultural relevance and positioning the sleepover bed as the modern kids' air bed essential. By pairing FUNBOY's signature design perspective with Target's reach and trusted family positioning, the partnership makes sleepovers more fun, convenient, and accessible.

The FUNBOY Kids Sleepover Bed collection is available now for a limited-time at Target stores and on Target.com.

About FUNBOY

Founded in 2015, FUNBOY is a family-owned brand known for creating original, design-led inflatables that bring joy to every season. Best recognized for its award-winning pool floats, air beds, holiday décor, and outdoor play products, FUNBOY combines playful design with premium materials and thoughtful construction. The brand has collaborated with leading global names including Barbie, Missoni, the artist Drake, and is carried by major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon. FUNBOY is one of the world's most recognizable inflatable brands on social media, celebrated for products that turn everyday moments into lasting memories.

SOURCE FUNBOY