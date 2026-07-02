Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition Receives Highly Favorable Review from Chief of NIH/NCI Radiation Oncology Branch

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology: Physical, Biological, and Clinical Aspects, 4th Edition, edited by Hasan Murshed, MD, has received a highly favorable peer review by Dr. Kevin Camphausen, Chief of the Radiation Oncology Branch at NIH/NCI, published in the Journal of Radiation Oncology.

In his review, Dr. Camphausen commends the text for successfully integrating essential concepts from radiation physics, radiation biology, data science, and clinical practice into a single accessible volume. He identifies the physics and technical chapters as among the strongest in the text and highlights the incorporation of contemporary topics such as artificial intelligence, statistical methodology, IMRT, IGRT, and stereotactic techniques.

"For community practitioners, trainees preparing for board examinations, and clinicians seeking efficient reinforcement of core principles, it represents a valuable addition to the professional library... the fourth edition of Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology occupies an important niche as a contemporary, practically oriented overview in an increasingly complex and specialized field."— Dr. Kevin Camphausen, Chief, Radiation Oncology Branch, NIH/NCI

Dr. Camphausen's review identifies the text as particularly valuable for community-based radiation oncologists, residents and fellows preparing for board certification, and physicians seeking a concise overview of modern radiation oncology. (Read Full Review).

About the Book

Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition integrates radiation physics, biology, treatment planning, and clinical oncology in a single volume. The text covers SRS, SBRT, proton therapy, adaptive radiotherapy, immunotherapy, artificial intelligence, and advanced IMRT/IGRT techniques while aligning with the breadth of knowledge expected for ABR board certification.

About the Editor

Hasan Murshed, MD, is a radiation oncologist and Medical Director of Hope Regional Cancer Center and Editor of Fundamentals of Radiation Oncology, 4th Edition.

Media Contact

Hasan Murshed, MD

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SOURCE Hasan Murshed MD, Author