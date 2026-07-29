Fundraise Up Launches Tap to Donate and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

Two new products extend Fundraise Up's conversion-optimized technology beyond the donation page — into events, in-person moments, and supporter-led campaigns.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundraise Up today announced Tap to Donate and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, now in early access, extending the same checkout technology that has driven an average 30% lift in conversion for nonprofits that switched to Fundraise Up. Both products run on the payments infrastructure, compliance layer, and donor record already trusted by nonprofits including UNICEF USA and the Canadian Red Cross — the same unified donor record that lets a gift made at a gala, through a friend's fundraising page, or online all update one profile, instead of three disconnected systems.

Tap to Donate empowers fundraisers to collect donations in-person, making it easy for supporters to give in the moment. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising helps nonprofits convert more high-intent supporters into successful fundraisers through AI-powered guidance and a best-in-class donor experience.

"The future of fundraising isn't confined to a donation page. It lives wherever people are inspired to give. These new products extend the same donor-first design and conversion expertise that powers our online giving experience into every one of those moments."

— Peter Byrnes, CEO and Co-founder, Fundraise Up

Tap to Donate

In-person giving has long been the weakest link in the donor experience — proprietary card readers and manual reconciliation that leaves gifts unmatched to campaigns for weeks and months. Tap to Donate lets any staff member or volunteer accept a gift on a phone or iPad at a gala, walkathon, or luncheon. Every gift posts instantly to the donor's existing record. It's included in the Fundraise Up platform at no additional cost. In its first month, early-access nonprofits using Tap to Donate saw average gift sizes rise 24% compared to the tools they used previously for in-person giving.

"We've missed so many opportunities when someone says, 'I love what you do. I want to support you,' and all we could say was, 'Go to our website.' With Tap to Donate, we can now say, 'You can do it right now'."

— Teresa Harland, Senior Vice President, Advancement, Our Rescue

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

The vast majority of registered peer-to-peer fundraisers never raise anything beyond their own registration fee — an industry problem long known as the "zero-dollar fundraiser." Fundraise Up's Peer-to-Peer product, now available in early access, pairs an AI coach — which helps supporters write their story, track progress, and know their next milestone — with the same checkout and donor portal already proven to convert and retain more donors. In early access, nonprofits using Fundraise Up's platform saw the share of fundraisers raising at least one gift nearly doubled.

"Nonprofits thrive when they empower supporters to connect with and inspire their own networks. Peer-to-Peer is a fresh, AI-powered approach that takes the fear out of fundraising, making it easier for anyone to become an effective fundraiser."

— Brandon Nott, Chief Product Officer, Fundraise Up

Nonprofits can sign up for Tap to Donate and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at fundraiseup.com/[early-access-link].

About Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up exists to unlock the world's generosity. Founded in 2017, Fundraise Up is the AI-powered fundraising platform helping leading nonprofits create better donor experiences and raise more for their mission. Combining industry-leading conversion optimization with intelligent automation, Fundraise Up enables organizations to maximize every giving opportunity while reducing operational complexity. Backed by Telescope Partners and Summit Partners, nonprofit organizations including The Salvation Army UK, USO and American Diabetes Association use Fundraise Up to turn more supporters into donors and more donors into lifelong advocates. Learn more at fundraiseup.com.

SOURCE Fundraise Up