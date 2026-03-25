FunL Celebrates Nearly One Year on Amazon With Thriving Sales, Set to Debut at National Hardware Show 2026

Patented Stretchable Automotive Funnel gains loyal following among DIYers and professionals; CKD Solutions brings its innovation to National Hardware Show 2026, Booth # 1667

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FunL, the maker of the patented Stretchable Automotive Funnel, is proud to mark nearly one year of commercial success since launching on Amazon, where the product has quickly earned a loyal following among automotive enthusiasts, DIYers, and professionals alike. Now, CKD Solutions — the family-owned business behind FunL — is bringing its breakthrough funnel technology to the National Hardware Show 2026, Booth # 1667, to connect with retailers, distributors, and industry partners looking to carry the next big name in automotive accessories.

Designed to eliminate the frustration of spills, incompatible funnels, and messy fluid transfers, FunL's patented NBR Nitrile Butadiene Rubber construction stretches to adapt to virtually any container opening — creating a leak-proof seal every time. The result is a cleaner, faster, and more reliable fluid transfer experience for motor oil, coolant, transmission fluid, and more. Unlike traditional rigid funnels, FunL's flexible design folds flat for effortless storage in a toolbox, glovebox, or garage shelf.

"We built FunL to solve a problem every car owner has dealt with — spills, drips, and funnels that just don't fit," said Keneth Lopez, Co-Founder of CKD Solutions. "The response from customers on Amazon in our first year has been incredible. People get it immediately. Once you use FunL, there's no going back to a traditional funnel."

Since launching on Amazon, FunL has built strong momentum through consistent five-star reviews, repeat customers, and growing word-of-mouth recognition. The product is now available in convenient multi-packs — 3, 6, 9, 12, and 48 units — serving individual consumers as well as shops and commercial buyers. Every order ships free, and each FunL is backed by a one-year limited warranty.

Attendees of National Hardware Show 2026 can experience FunL firsthand at Booth # 1667, where the CKD Solutions team will be on hand to demonstrate the product and discuss wholesale, retail, and distribution opportunities. FunL is currently available on Amazon and at newfunl.com.

About FunL / CKD Solutions

FunL is the flagship product of CKD Solutions, a family-owned business founded by three brothers — Chris, Ken, and Danny Lopez — born and raised in New York City. Driven by a passion for practical innovation and a commitment to improving everyday automotive tasks, CKD Solutions created FunL to bring a smarter, spill-proof solution to the fluid transfer category. FunL is designed in the USA and built for real-world use.

Media Contact:

Sales Team | [email protected] | (917) 803-8925

https://newfunl.com

Amazon: [Amazon store link]

SOURCE FunL