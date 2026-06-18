Furl Expands Elite Leadership Team to Meet the Remediation Demand Mythos-Class AI Has Made Unavoidable

Industry veterans from Rapid7, Tenable, Red Canary and Qualys join Furl to enable autonomous security remediation across the enterprise

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furl.ai, the agentic AI security remediation platform, today announced three strategic additions to its leadership team: Julian Waits to its Board of Directors, Joe Moles as Chief Technology Officer and Nick Levy as Enterprise Account Director. These appointments bring decades of frontline experience from the companies that defined the vulnerability management industry and signal a clear next chapter for Furl.

According to a Cyentia report commissioned by Cisco, organizations fix only 1 in 10 vulnerabilities they identify, not because teams lack awareness, but because remediation remains slow, manual, and fragmented. AI now accelerates discovery on both sides of the attack. Vulnerability backlogs that include misconfigurations, hardening gaps, and end-of-life systems with no vendor fix are growing faster than teams can address. Furl was purpose-built to close that gap, using agentic AI to move beyond just detection and actually execute remediation safely, with context, and at enterprise scale.

"The industry has spent a decade getting better at finding security problems but the emergence of Mythos and Fable-class models now prove AI can surface vulnerabilities faster than ever, including findings no patch will ever close," said Derek Abdine, CEO and Co-Founder of Furl. "It's clear that detection has accelerated; but remediation hasn't and that gap is the most important risk surface today. Enterprises need a solution that enables remediation across a complex environment and this is where Furl and its leadership team come in. Julian, Joe and Nick bring the kind of depth and credibility that lets us move faster and go further for our customers. This is the team that takes Furl to the next level for enterprise."

Julian Waits, joins Furl's Board of Directors with more than 30 years of cybersecurity experience, having led multiple companies from initial concept through funding, growth, and successful exits. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Rapid7, focusing on business development, strategic alliances, and open-source security initiatives. He previously led Cyber Solutions and Public Sector at Devo and serves as Chairman Emeritus of Cyversity, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of minority cybersecurity professionals.

"I've spent more than 30 years watching this industry get better at finding problems but still struggle to fix them. The remediation gap has always been the missing piece, and it's only gotten more costly for enterprises," said Waits. "What drew me to Furl is simple: they have the right technology, the right team, and the right moment. I'm excited to help guide what they're building and make sure enterprise customers finally get the outcome they've been waiting for."

Joe Moles, joins Furl as Chief Technology Officer, bringing more than six years of experience building security platforms at scale. Most recently, he served as CTO at Red Canary, a Zscaler company, where he was one of the company's earliest employees and helped build a managed detection and response platform in which the vast majority of security investigations are automated. His background spans security operations, incident response, and platform engineering, and he holds a Master's degree in Computer Security from DePaul University.

Nick Levy, joins as Enterprise Account Director bringing over a decade of cybersecurity sales experience across vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and security training markets. Most recently, he served as Global Sales Director at RangeForce. Previously, he held enterprise and strategic sales roles at Tenable, ZeroFox, Qualys, and Point3 Security, where he served as Vice President of Sales.

These appointments follow Furl's $10 million Seed round led by Ten Eleven Ventures, with participation from Corey Thomas, former CEO and now Executive Chairman of Rapid7 and Open Opportunity Fund. The new capital is accelerating product development, expanding operating system coverage, and deepening Furl's remediation capabilities to handle more complex, multi-step fixes as the company scales to meet enterprise demand.

For more information, please visit: furl.ai

About Furl

Furl brings agentic AI to security remediation. Built by veterans of Rapid7, Automox, and Censys, Furl helps IT security teams execute fixes — closing the long-standing gap between vulnerability discovery and resolution. Learn more at furl.ai.

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SOURCE Furl, Inc.