Furnished Finder Partners with PadSplit to Expand Affordable Room Rental Inventory Nationwide

PadSplit lists 1,000+ rooms on Furnished Finder and becomes first API integration partner, increasing immediate access to private room rentals across the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furnished Finder, the leading platform for furnished monthly rentals, today announced a partnership with PadSplit, the country's largest coliving marketplace, to connect renters with more private room rentals across the U.S. As part of the partnership, PadSplit will now list thousands of furnished rooms for rent on Furnished Finder—the platform's largest inventory partnership to date—providing prospective tenants with more flexible and affordable housing options.

According to Furnished Finder's Monthly Rental Market Report, private room rentals are one of the most in-demand rental types for tenants seeking furnished, monthly accommodations. In 2025, private rooms accounted for 19% of all property views on Furnished Finder, and the platform features more than 60,000 private room listings. With average monthly rental rates around $1,300—and PadSplit listings offering even more affordable options—private rooms in shared homes remain one of the most cost-effective housing options for traveling healthcare professionals, contract workers, and digital nomads.

Unlike many short-term or vacation rental platforms that charge tenants service fees often exceeding 10%, Furnished Finder offers a fee-free booking experience—helping renters keep more of their money each month. PadSplit residents report savings of $317/month compared to their prior housing, and can often move in within 24 hours. Combined with a growing supply of private rooms and shared housing options, the platform provides a more accessible and cost-effective solution for longer-term stays.

"While the U.S. continues to face a housing shortage, there is no shortage of rooms available," said Jeff Hurst, CEO and President of Furnished Finder. "Our focus is on unlocking that supply and making it accessible through trusted, affordable, monthly rental options. Partnering with PadSplit—and future integration partners—allows us to scale that impact faster and serve the evolving needs of today's mobile workforce."

PadSplit is the first partner to leverage Furnished Finder's new Supply APIs, which enable seamless integration of property listings, rental rates, and calendars. This integration not only unlocks more affordable inventory for renters but also establishes a scalable foundation for future partners to distribute listings through Furnished Finder. Over the coming months, the company will bring on additional inventory partners to provide travelers with greater access to verified furnished monthly housing across the U.S. As the company expands its integration ecosystem, these APIs will play a critical role in accelerating access to trusted, monthly furnished housing nationwide.

"Our goal is to help increase overall supply and access to housing," shared Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of PadSplit. "We're excited to work with Furnished Finder to continue shaping the future of affordable housing as coliving continues to gain momentum with landlords and renters alike."

Tenants using Furnished Finder can now search and access thousands of PadSplit's room rentals across 18 states. To find furnished rooms for rent or learn more about the partnership, visit http://www.furnishedfinder.com/search/furnished-rooms.

For companies interested in integrating or exploring partnership opportunities, Furnished Finder welcomes additional partners to connect via its Supply API. To learn more, contact [email protected].

About Furnished Finder

Furnished Finder is the leading marketplace for monthly furnished rentals, connecting landlords with traveling professionals, remote workers, and relocating families seeking stays of 30 days or more. With a growing network of over 300,000 listings and more than 240,000 landlords nationwide, Furnished Finder connects renters to real homes in real communities, without booking fees or hidden costs. In 2025, Newsweek named Furnished Finder one of America's Best Online Platforms, ranking it #1 in the Real Estate category. Founded in 2014, the company continues to redefine flexible housing for the modern renter. To explore available rentals or list a property for rent, visit www.furnishedfinder.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing affordable housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible rental option that includes furniture and utilities, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's platform enables personalized rent payments, making budgeting easier and helping residents improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 33,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

SOURCE Furnished Finder