NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CSIL Market Research Report Furniture distribution in Europe offers a comparative analysis of the home furniture distribution system in 13 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK) giving trends in home furniture consumption, market forecasts, analysis by distribution channel, retail formats and sales performances of leading players.

The aim of this report is to provide information on the following topics:

main structural changes affecting the sector

evolution of the market share of each distribution channel

country peculiarities in furniture retailing

new approaches and strategies in furniture retailing

policies and initiatives affecting competition in the market

listing of the leading furniture retailers in each country with contact details

The furniture retail market is broken down by distribution channel: large-scale specialist distributors (furniture chains, franchises, buying groups); independent furniture retailers; non-specialist distributors (department stores, multi-stores, DIY, e-commerce); other (direct sales and craftsmen).

The report includes addresses of over 500 furniture retailers and buying groups, of which 223 with detailed profiles.

CSIL gathered extensive data, including market data and detailed figures for around 270 retailers (all the main actors operating in Western Europe).

For each country considered the report provides basic data on consumption trends, furniture segments, imports, structure of the distribution channels and detailed company profiles of the leading furniture retailers operating in the reference markets.

Products included: kitchen furniture, upholstered furniture, dining and living rooms, non-upholstered seats, bedrooms, mattresses, other furniture.

Time frame considered: 2007-2017(preliminary data) with market forecasts for 2018 and 2019.

