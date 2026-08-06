Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Stand with Spokane Complex Fire Victims

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires continue to affect the Spokane area, Furniture Row and Denver Mattress are extending their support to the community, employees, and neighbors impacted by the Spokane Complex Fire. The company operates three stores in the region, including locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley, as well as its Denver Mattress location in Coeur d'Alene. The Spokane store was temporarily closed due to evacuation orders as the fire moved through the area.

Similar to their relief program for the recent Colorado wildfires, Furniture Row and Denver Mattress are offering a 50% Off Relief Program to fire victims of the Spokane Complex Fire. Denver Mattress will provide 50% off any retail Denver Mattress product line purchase, including accessory items, recognizing that a safe, comfortable place to sleep is often one of the most immediate needs after a loss. Furniture Row is also offering 50% off any retail purchase for those impacted, so families can begin replacing furnishings for their homes as they recover.

"Our stores are part of the Spokane community, and when our neighbors are hurting, we want to help however we can," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row. "Whether it's a new mattress or furniture to help a family start over, we want to make that process a little easier during an incredibly difficult time."

Customers can qualify for the discount with proof of damage from the Spokane Complex Fire, such as an insurance claim, a FEMA claim, or other valid documentation. Those who are not ready to make a purchase right away can still visit a local store before the deadline to secure their eligibility for the discount, which is valid through August 3rd, 2027.

Furniture Row and Denver Mattress encourage anyone impacted by the Spokane Complex Fire to visit their local store to learn more about the relief program and how they can take advantage of this offer.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact

Beth Connely

[email protected]

SOURCE The Furniture Row Companies