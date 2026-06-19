FUTU Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Futu Holdings Limited securities and experienced significant financial losses.

FUTU Accused of Trading Without Proper Licenses

On May 22, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled, "China to crack down on 'illegal' cross-border securities." Specifically, the article reported that China "would punish brokers it accused of illegally moving money to foreign markets", and that online brokers, including Futu, "would be penalised for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence[.]"

FUTU's Stock Drops Over 27%

Following the news of the Reuters report, Futu's stock price fell over 27%.

Investors who purchased Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are a Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU ) investor, you are encouraged to contact KTMC at: https://www.ktmc.com/futu-futu-holdings-limited-investigation?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=futu&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP