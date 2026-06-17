FutureFeed Announces Partnership with Teramis to Bring Fully Automated CUI Discovery to the CMMC Ecosystem

Defense contractors and FutureFeed partners can now identify and validate their CUI boundary automatically eliminating scoping guesswork.

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureFeed, the leading compliance platform for NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC, today announced a partnership with Teramis, a provider of a fully automated Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) discovery and continuous monitoring tool. Under the agreement, Teramis CUI discovery is embedded directly into the FutureFeed Cyber-GRC platform - giving partners new service offerings and giving contractors a continuously monitored, evidence-based CUI boundary that assessors can review.

Teramis replaces interviews and assumptions with data, automatically identifying CUI in the file types other solutions miss - including AutoCAD drawings, PDFs, images, and scanned documents - and surfacing spillage outside the boundary before it becomes a reportable incident, with up to 99.99% accuracy. The tool is already trusted by defense contractors supporting more than $10 billion in defense programs.

"Every CMMC engagement begins with the same question - where is the CUI? For too long the answer has come from interviews, assumptions, and hope, which is not a foundation anyone can defend in an assessment," said Mark Berman, CEO of FutureFeed. "Teramis replaces guesswork with evidence, automatically. That's the certainty our partners and the contractors they serve deserve."

"The hardest part of protecting CUI is knowing where it lives. Manual scoping doesn't scale, and it doesn't hold up," said Brandon Sessions, President of Teramis. "Our tool finds CUI automatically, across the file types everyone else misses, and shows contractors exactly where their data is. Partnering with FutureFeed embeds CUI discovery directly into the Cyber-GRC platform - where it's reviewed by assessors and used by IT teams to continuously monitor for spillage."

About FutureFeed

FutureFeed leads the Defense Industrial Base in achieving, maintaining, and proving scalable CMMC compliance. With more than 1,400 clients and 350+ partners across the DIB, FutureFeed delivers the tools, workflows, and accountability structures organizations need to achieve and sustain assessment readiness.

Learn more at www.futurefeed.co.

About Teramis

Teramis provides fully automated CUI discovery and continuous monitoring for government agencies, defense contractors, and CMMC advisory firms. Trusted by organizations supporting more than $10 billion in defense programs, Teramis identifies CUI across file types that traditional data loss prevention tools miss - including AutoCAD files, PDFs, images, and scanned documents.

Learn more at www.teramis.us.

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SOURCE FutureFeed