FXExpress Publications, Inc. Names Industry Leader Awards

For the fifth year, the publishing company awards travel industry leaders

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FXExpress Publications, Inc., the family of publications including Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, trazeetravel.com and whereverfamily.com, names its Industry Leader Awards, a hand-selected group of the best in the travel industry, for the fifth year in a row.

This year's honorees are:

Best Aviation Industry Leader: Yvonne Makolo, CEO, RwandAir

Best Hotel Industry Leader: Barbara Muckermann, CEO, Kempinski Hotels

Best Cruise Line Industry Leader: Glen Moroney, chairman and CEO, Scenic Group

Best Airport Industry Leader: Michael McMurray, commissioner, Chicago Department of Aviation

Best Tourism Industry Leader: Carlo Micallef, CEO, Malta Tourism Authority

"This list is THE who's who of the travel industry, honoring and recognizing executives who make a difference in the world of travel every single day. Not only is it an honor to highlight their contributions, it's a privilege to have the opportunity to work with and alongside them in the incredible world of travel," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Congratulations; this is a very deserving group of honorees!"

The team at FXExpress Publications, Inc. submitted nominations for industry leaders in each of the categories. Once all nominations, submitted with a brief reasoning for each, were compiled, a survey was distributed to all members of the FXExpress team to select the final Industry Leader honorees.

The winners will be awarded at an event at The Peninsula Chicago tonight, Aug. 3. Learn more at globaltravelerusa.com.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc., awards the annual Industry Leader Awards.

SOURCE FXExpress Publications