G2 Introduces Innovations to Help Go-to-Market Teams Activate and Execute on Trusted Buyer Signals

New MCP integrations, Intent Studio, Review Rally, and install-ready AI workflows enable faster paths from buyer signal to pipeline

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the world's largest and most trusted data source for B2B software, today announced new product capabilities that bring G2 buyer behavior data directly into the AI agents, CRMs, and enterprise analytics environments that go-to-market teams use every day. The innovations — which include MCP integrations with six category-leading platforms, expanded Buyer Intent signals from Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, a new Intent Studio, and AI Blueprints — give teams faster, more direct paths to turn buyer signals into action.

According to a G2 survey of 1,000 B2B software buyers, 51% of respondents now begin their software research with an AI chatbot more often than with Google. For software companies, that shift creates a visibility problem: Buyers are active, but their activity is happening in places that don't surface in a CRM or trigger an alert. The signals exist — buyer intent, customer voice, competitive insights — but most teams have no way to act on them in the moment that matters.

"Buyers are building software shortlists inside AI tools long before most revenue teams know they're in market, and trust has become the currency that determines what gets recommended," said Alexis Zheng, Chief Product and Technology Officer at G2. "G2 has spent years building the most trusted first-party dataset in B2B software, and we're now putting that data directly into the platforms where go-to-market teams work. Through MCP integrations, expanded Buyer Intent data, and AI Blueprints, teams can uncover buyer demand, understand it more completely, and take action faster."

G2 expands MCP integrations across leading AI and GTM platforms

G2's MCP integrations have seen strong early adoption. More than 350 customers and over 100 weekly active users leverage G2 MCPs to query Buyer Intent and customer reviews directly in the tools they use every day. G2 customers can also leverage these MCPs to build agents to further automate their workflows within each platform.

With today's additions, G2 now offers MCP integrations for:

ChatGPT : Enables software research and comparison using verified G2 reviews and product data inside ChatGPT, while accessing G2 Buyer Intent insights for product and competitor research.

Enables software research and comparison using verified G2 reviews and product data inside ChatGPT, while accessing G2 Buyer Intent insights for product and competitor research. Claude : Allows users to ask questions about buyer activity, competitive positioning, and review sentiment directly in Claude to take action in real time.

Allows users to ask questions about buyer activity, competitive positioning, and review sentiment directly in Claude to take action in real time. HubSpot : Connects G2 Buyer Intent and verified customer voice to HubSpot Breeze Agents so teams can see what prospects are researching and take action without leaving HubSpot.

Connects G2 Buyer Intent and verified customer voice to HubSpot Breeze Agents so teams can see what prospects are researching and take action without leaving HubSpot. Gong : Surfaces G2 Buyer Intent signals and competitive research behavior within Gong workflows, giving sellers relevant account context before calls.

Surfaces G2 Buyer Intent signals and competitive research behavior within Gong workflows, giving sellers relevant account context before calls. Profound : Connects G2 Buyer Intent and verified customer voice to show where brands appear in AI-generated answers and inform content strategy to improve gaps.

Connects G2 Buyer Intent and verified customer voice to show where brands appear in AI-generated answers and inform content strategy to improve gaps. AirOps: Incorporates live G2 reviews and discussions into content generation at scale, so that brands show up as the answer in AI search and can pull high-intent buyers into their pipeline.

G2 also introduced data connectors for Snowflake, BigQuery, and Databricks, which bring G2 data directly into customers' existing data platforms. G2 customers can combine these insights with other sources, like CRM and product usage data, to build a stronger, more complete view of the competitive landscape and potential pipeline.

G2 Buyer Intent expands to incorporate signals from G2 Digital Markets platforms

Building on expanded Buyer Intent coverage across Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice — which gives teams up to 2x more buyer signals — G2 is now adding new ways to see and act on that data.

Intent Studio (beta): Allows teams to build and target audiences directly within G2 based on buyer intent and engagement signals, without manually exporting lists or rebuilding segments elsewhere.

Allows teams to build and target audiences directly within G2 based on buyer intent and engagement signals, without manually exporting lists or rebuilding segments elsewhere. Activity Feed: Surfaces the last 10 signals per account with line-item detail, including category research, competitor comparisons, review interactions, and more. Now, G2 customers can tailor outreach to what a buyer is actually doing, not just to the fact that they're active.

New tools to grow and strengthen customer voice

G2 also introduced three capabilities to help companies build trust signals and maintain a strong review presence in AI search, including:

Review Rally: Teams can now run review campaigns in my.G2 by creating contests, assigning unique review links to participants, and tracking results through a live leaderboard. This enables G2 customers to turn review generation into a repeatable motion rather than a one-time effort.

Teams can now run review campaigns in my.G2 by creating contests, assigning unique review links to participants, and tracking results through a live leaderboard. This enables G2 customers to turn review generation into a repeatable motion rather than a one-time effort. Guided Review Experience: A redesigned, step-by-step review flow with real-time writing suggestions makes it easier for customers to submit higher-quality feedback.

A redesigned, step-by-step review flow with real-time writing suggestions makes it easier for customers to submit higher-quality feedback. Review Optimizer: Available in my.G2, Review Optimizer identifies the next best review action to improve review volume, visibility, and performance based on real-time competitive signals.

AI Blueprints: Peer-validated AI workflows to scale faster

As companies move beyond evaluating AI tools to building AI-powered operations, AI Blueprints extends G2's peer validation model to help teams become more effective at implementing the AI tools they evaluate on G2.

G2 AI Blueprints are:

Community-driven: AI Blueprints includes over 500 peer-submitted AI skills and workflows from real practitioners, not vendors. They cover the strategy, process, tools, and business impact behind real AI implementations across a range of use cases.

AI Blueprints includes over 500 peer-submitted AI skills and workflows from real practitioners, not vendors. They cover the strategy, process, tools, and business impact behind real AI implementations across a range of use cases. Install-ready: Every Blueprint includes the option to save the corresponding skill or use a simple "Install" prompt to bring the workflow directly into an existing environment.

To learn more about these innovations and to see the product demonstrations, watch G2's Quarterly Innovation Drop on demand.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted data source on B2B software, helping businesses reach their peak potential by enabling confident buying and go-to-market decisions. Offering trusted data, authentic peer reviews, and real-time market intelligence, the G2 ecosystem — which includes Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp — serves more than 200 million annual buyers, representing teams at every Fortune 500 company.

As buyers increasingly shift from traditional search to AI search platforms, G2 has become the most-cited B2B software source across those AI-first channels where software discovery happens. Leading software and services companies like Salesforce, IBM, SAP, and Adobe also trust G2 to influence discovery, build brand credibility, reach in-market buyers, and accelerate revenue growth. To learn more, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE G2