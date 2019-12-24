BALTIMORE, Md., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Newman, Ph.D., Bd, BCIA, ABDA is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Psychologist in the field of Psychology as a Neuropsychologist at The Neuroscience Team.

As director of The Neuroscience Team, Dr. Newman strives to offer his patients "fast relief to many suffering from anxiety, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress, depression and insomnia." Taking an aggressive approach, Dr. Newman and his team pursue the best in treatment for their patients through compassionate care fueled by scientist and professional competence. Valuing the inseparability of the mind and body, Dr. Newman and The Neuroscience Team uniquely focuses on these two separate entities as one unit, treating their patients accordingly. The Neuroscience Team offers their patients treatments in Psychotherapy, Hypnotherapy, Biofeedback, Neurofeedback, EEG Assessment, Family Dynamics in Family Therapy and all types of Psychological and Neuropsychological testing.

Board Certified by the American Board of Disability Analysts, Biofeedback, International Alliance and holding a BCIA in the interpretation of EEG, Dr. Newman possesses elite expertise in his field. In practice for over 26 years and serving the last 9 with The Neuroscience team, he is highly skilled in treating concussions, brain injury, stroke, encephalopathy, mental health conditions, complex medical conditions and exposure to toxins. With a "devotion to systematic thinking" Dr. Newman takes pride in his commitment to his patients; if he is unable to solve a problem for his patients he will work tirelessly offer his patients the right treatment even if it is not available at his practice. Prior to working full time as a Neurologist, Dr. Newman was ordained as a Rabbi in the State of Israel giving him the unique ability to connect with his patients beyond what is typically expected of a psychologist.

Dr. Newman attended the University of New Orleans for both his Masters of Developmental Psychologist (1992) and his Ph.D. in Psychology-Developmental and Neuropsychology (1995).

In his free time, Dr. Newman studies with Torah and enjoys all types of music.

He would like to dedicate this recognition to his wife "My wisest mentor in life," Tamar Newman, R.N.

For more information, please visit http://theneuroscienceteam.com/

