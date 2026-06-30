Gadi Lachman, Founder of TriNetX, Joins Srotas Health Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Srotas Health, an AI Health tech company streamlining clinical trial recruitment, feasibility, and patient engagement through their Agentic AI, today announced the appointment of Gadi Lachman, founder and former CEO of TriNetX, to its Board of Directors.

Gadi Lachman has seen every company claiming to solve patient recruitment but Srotas Health is the one he backed Post this Gadi Lachman - Board of Directors @ Srotas Health

Lachman spent over a decade building TriNetX into the global infrastructure that connects healthcare organisations, biopharma companies, and researchers across 19 countries. His leadership has played an important role in advancing the use of real-world data across the global clinical research ecosystem. Now he is bringing that knowledge, expertise, and vision to Srotas Health.

Suman Bhaskaran and Vikram Parimi, Co-founders of Srotas Health, said:

"We think of Gadi Lachman as the architect of the global clinical research data infrastructure, the networks, the connections, and the systems that the entire industry runs on today. He has spent over a decade at the centre of this world. He has seen every technology, every promise, and every company that claimed to solve patient recruitment. He chose Srotas Health. That says more about what we have built than anything we could ever say ourselves."

Seventy Years. Same Process.

In 1954, the Salk polio trial enrolled 1.8 million children and changed the world. It required 300,000 volunteers, coordinating across 44 states, using nothing but paper forms and telephone calls. 70 years later, clinical research sites are still finding and enrolling patients the same way. The science has transformed medicine. The recruitment process hasn't moved.

Srotas Health is changing that. The company is the only Agentic AI platform in clinical research that owns the full recruitment execution layer. Rather than relying on generic third-party AI APIs for sensitive clinical workflows using patient data, Srotas Health runs on proprietary clinical large language models developed in-house, built through three years of clinician-led development involving more than 50 clinicians and evaluated across millions of real-world patient records, with clinical evidence available at MedRxiv: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.08.13.25333342v2

Gadi Lachman said:

"I am honoured to join the Srotas Health journey at such an exciting moment. Applying AI to solve the last mile of patient recruitment for clinical trials is one of the most pragmatic and valuable implementations of AI I have seen in the pharma and real-world data space. This is a truly meaningful contribution to clinical research, and ultimately great news for patients."

About Srotas Health

Srotas Health is an AI health technology company with operations across the United States and the UK. It helps pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and clinical research sites automate patient recruitment end-to-end workflows. Built on a HIPAA and GDPR compliant infrastructure, Srotas Health ensures patient data never leaves your environment. The platform is live across 50+ research sites in the US and UK, supporting 60+ active clinical trials, with over three million patient records processed.

Research sites using Srotas Health have seen 60% more patient recruitment compared to their previous methods.

To see Srotas Health in action, book a demo

Backed by Innovate UK, SFC Capital, Clarendon Fund Managers, and Invest NI.

CONTACT: [email protected]

To learn more, visit [www.srotas.health]

SOURCE Srotas Health Ltd