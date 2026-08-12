Gainwell Technologies to Showcase How States Are Modernizing Medicaid at MESC 2026

AI-driven modernization is helping agencies turn data into action—modernizing operations, strengthening program integrity, and delivering better outcomes at lower cost

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainwell Technologies LLC will spotlight accelerating Medicaid modernization at the 2026 Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC), showcasing how states are transforming data, workflows, and decision-making to deliver better outcomes, including improved workforce participation, economic mobility, and greatly improved operational efficiency. Under the theme "Making the Medicaid Mission Possible," Gainwell will demonstrate how modern Medicaid requires more than innovative systems—it requires strong partnerships at both the state and federal levels, and the ability to turn complexity into clear, confident action.

Throughout the conference, Gainwell leaders and state partners will share strategies that integrate both compliance (Interoperability, Community Engagement, Residency Verification) and innovation (AI, Cognitive Automation, Advanced Analytics) to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse; reduce spending; and improve access and health outcomes. Both large and small system upgrades can gain from Gainwell's low-risk benefit acceleration approaches that include self-funding options. The discussion will include how technology can serve as an enabler to strengthen provider networks in both rural and urban environments.

Additional highlights show how technology supports more coordinated federal-state learning in fraud prevention, utilizing leading-edge tools that convert pattern recognition and signal capture into tangible action via integration with law enforcement and state government agencies.

"Medicaid is at a unique turning point, and states need partners who can help them modernize and innovate with confidence," said Bill Allison, Gainwell Chief Client Officer. "Gainwell is ready with AI-driven, data-centered solutions that meet states where they are today and grow with them into what comes next—from core MES systems and eligibility to program integrity, aggressive technology-enabled fraud prevention, and the ability to act on patterns before they become larger risks."

Gainwell Thought Leadership at MESC 2026 Includes:

Stopping Fraud at the Front Door: Nevada's AI ‑ Enhanced Provider Enrollment:

Nevada leaders will show how AI‑driven identity verification and data help the state stop fraud at enrollment, shifting program integrity from reactive detection to real‑time prevention.



Speakers: David Dilworth (Gainwell Senior Manager, Service Delivery), April Caughron (Nevada Health Authority Chief Enterprise IT Manager), and Robin Ochsenschlager (Nevada Health Authority Enterprise Process and Planning Manager)



Date/Time: Tuesday, August 18 at 3:10 p.m. PT, Portland Ballroom 258





Nevada leaders will show how AI‑driven identity verification and data help the state stop fraud at enrollment, shifting program integrity from reactive detection to real‑time prevention. David Dilworth (Gainwell Senior Manager, Service Delivery), April Caughron (Nevada Health Authority Chief Enterprise IT Manager), and Robin Ochsenschlager (Nevada Health Authority Enterprise Process and Planning Manager) Tuesday, August 18 at 3:10 p.m. PT, Portland Ballroom 258 Architecting Outcomes: Data Infrastructure That Drives Medicaid Quality Outcomes: State leaders will show how modern data infrastructure and analytics, coupled with interoperability and data sharing, help agencies turn information into action and improve performance for federal and state agencies, Medicaid members, and providers. The discussion will also explore how better data fidelity, focus, and prioritization help states and federal partners identify trends, share lessons, and scale what works.



Speakers: Shaune Parker (Director of Data, Analytics and Research, Kansas Department of Health and Environment), Drew Snyder (former Deputy Administrator, CMS, former Director, Center for Medicaid & CHIP Services, and former Mississippi Medicaid Director), and Krishna Upadhya, MD, MPH (Chief Medical Officer of the Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Services).



Date/Time: Wednesday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT, Portland Ballroom 252





State leaders will show how modern data infrastructure and analytics, coupled with interoperability and data sharing, help agencies turn information into action and improve performance for federal and state agencies, Medicaid members, and providers. The discussion will also explore how better data fidelity, focus, and prioritization help states and federal partners identify trends, share lessons, and scale what works. Shaune Parker (Director of Data, Analytics and Research, Kansas Department of Health and Environment), Drew Snyder (former Deputy Administrator, CMS, former Director, Center for Medicaid & CHIP Services, and former Mississippi Medicaid Director), and Krishna Upadhya, MD, MPH (Chief Medical Officer of the Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Services). Wednesday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT, Portland Ballroom 252 From Data Overload to Decisive Action: Reimagining Medicaid with Actionable Intelligence: Experts will discuss how connected data and AI-enabled intelligence can help agencies drive real results and build a foundation for the future of Medicaid. The session will examine how agencies can move from isolated data points to pattern identification, connect seamlessly across programs, and share insights at the state and federal level to support faster, more coordinated action.



Speakers: Cindy Beane (Owner and CEO, Beane Medicaid & Health Solutions, former Commissioner, WV Bureau for Medical Services), Karen Shields (CEO of K Shields Health Tech Consulting and former CMS Executive), Yasin Turkcan (Gainwell Senior Vice President, Product & Innovation), and Andy Allison (Vice President, Consulting and Client Services, Gainwell Technologies, Moderator)



Date/Time: Wednesday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. PT, Portland 254

Modernization in Action: Gainwell Demonstrations at MESC

Gainwell invites attendees to visit its centrally located booth and Solution Center to see how its technology helps states modernize Medicaid, improve efficiency, meet compliance needs, and turn data into action.

Demonstrations will highlight how connected data, automation, integrated health, and workforce platforms, along with program integrity tools, can help states detect emerging patterns, prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, and improve efficiency while strengthening public trust in Medicaid.

Gainwell supports a more sustainable Medicaid program. Savings from more efficient operations, stronger program integrity, and technological innovation can help states preserve public trust and reinvest resources into better programs, improved outcomes, and services for the people Medicaid is designed to serve.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies LLC is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance provider experiences, while also safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

SOURCE Gainwell Technologies LLC