Galatiq launches as the Forward Deployed Engineering organization purpose-built for SpaceX AI

Veteran enterprise GTM leaders Tom Abbott & Scott Kamra join as Co-CEO's and BCG X partner Barric Reed joins as CTO to lead technology strategy and delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galatiq, the Forward Deployed Engineering company purpose-built to turn SpaceX AI's Grok Model into enterprise advantage, today emerged from stealth with a founding leadership team designed to ship production-grade agentic systems at the speed Grok is evolving. Founder's & Co-CEO Scott Kamra & Tom Abbott are joined by Barric Reed, formerly a Partner at BCG X, as Chief Technology Officer.

Galatiq Logo Galatiq and SpaceX AI team at Galatiq HQ Austin, TX

Galatiq embeds elite engineering teams directly inside enterprise operations to design, build, and scale custom Grok-powered agentic systems — moving clients from pilot to production in weeks, not quarters. The company is already engaged with Fortune 500 customers across retail, financial services, and industrial sectors.

"The next decade of enterprise value will be created by teams that can deploy frontier AI inside real operations" said Scott Kamra, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Galatiq. "Tom and Barric are exactly the operators we need to scale Galatiq into the category-defining Forward Deployed Engineering ally for SpaceX AI. Their track records building global revenue engines and enterprise-grade AI platforms speak for themselves."

Abbott joins Galatiq after founding and scaling TQA, where he led the company through its Series A and built its global go-to-market and delivery organization to over 200 professionals (Tom Abbott — LinkedIn). As Co-CEO he will lead Galatiq's commercial strategy, partnerships, and global expansion.

"Galatiq is the rare opportunity to combine frontier AI with the operating disciplines enterprises actually need," said Tom Abbott, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Galatiq. "we are doubling down on what makes Galatiq different: senior engineers embedded inside the customer, results measured in weeks, and a relentless focus on SpaceX's AI economy as a leading model that wins in the enterprise."

Reed joins as CTO after seven years at BCG, most recently as a Partner at BCG X leading data, AI, and GenAI for Financial Institutions and Insurance (Barric Reed — LinkedIn). At Galatiq he will lead technology strategy, engineering organization, and delivery architecture.

"I joined Galatiq because the team has the clearest answer I have seen to the question every executive is asking right now: how do I turn AI into measurable business outcomes?" said Barric Reed, Chief Technology Officer of Galatiq. "We are building the engineering organization that will set the bar for what 'production-grade agentic AI' actually means."

The leadership announcement comes as enterprise demand for senior, embeddable AI engineering talent has reached an inflection point. With SpaceX's acquisition of xAI earlier this year (Scientific American) and Grok's expanding presence across federal, financial, and industrial customers, SpaceXs delivery ecosystem has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories in enterprise AI services.

Galatiq is actively hiring senior forward-deployed engineers, applied AI researchers, and enterprise delivery leaders across Austin, New York, Palo Alto and select global hubs.

Galatiq also announced that Steven White, an enterprise software investor and Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners, will join Galatiq as an independent Board Advisor. White brings more than a decade of experience evaluating, scaling, and governing enterprise software businesses, with a focus on go-to-market strategy, product positioning, and global expansion.

"The hardest part of enterprise AI is not access to the model; it is the last mile of deploying it inside real operations at production quality," said Steven White, independent Board Advisor to Galatiq. "Scott, Tom, and Barric bring exactly the combination of engineering depth and enterprise delivery discipline this market requires. Galatiq is solving the right problem, with the right people, at exactly the right moment."

About Galatiq

Galatiq is the Forward Deployed Engineering Organization purpose-built for SpaceX AI model. The company embeds elite engineering pods inside enterprises to design, build, and scale custom Grok-powered agentic systems — moving clients from pilot to production in weeks. Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Galatiq is hiring globally. Learn more at galatiq.ai.

SOURCE Galatiq