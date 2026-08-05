Galderma expands Cetaphil's Nourishing Line with new body care innovations, delivering clinically proven glow through advanced barrier science

Developed specifically for sensitive skin, the Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion and Cream combine hyaluronic acid and skin-essential lipids to strengthen the skin barrier while delivering clinically proven glow.

Builds on the successful launch of the Cetaphil Nourishing Oil-to-Foam facial Cleanser, extending the Nourishing Line to body care.

Supported by clinical and consumer testing of the Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion, 92% of users reported their skin felt softer, smoother, and more radiant after just one use.

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma today announced that Cetaphil, the dermatologist-recommended brand trusted by millions with sensitive skin, is expanding its science-backed Nourishing line with the launch of the Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion and Nourishing & Hydrating Cream. Developed specifically for sensitive skin, these new body care innovations are powered by advanced hydration and barrier science to replenish essential skin lipids, help support and restore the skin barrier, and deliver proven glow as a visible sign of healthier-looking skin.

photo courtesy of Cetaphil photo courtesy of Cetaphil

Sensitive skin is more prone to lipid deficiency, which can weaken the skin barrier and lead to moisture loss, dryness, roughness, and increased susceptibility to irritation. Aging and everyday environmental stressors can further deplete these essential lipids, making replenishment critical to maintaining healthy, resilient skin. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthy, glowing skin across face and body, and Cetaphil is meeting that need through clinically developed barrier science that nourishes the skin beyond the surface.

The new Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion and Cream represent the next evolution of Cetaphil's Nourishing line, bringing the same technology-driven approach to body care formulations. Backed by clinical and consumer testing, the Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion delivers visible results from the very first use.

"The success of our Nourishing Oil-to-Foam facial Cleanser reinforced the consumer demand for body care rooted in skin barrier science. As we developed the next evolution of the Cetaphil's Nourishing line, we focused on addressing one of the underlying contributors to dry, sensitive skin—surface lipid depletion. By combining ingredients like hyaluronic acid, lipids, flaxseed oil, and vitamin E in targeted formulations, we created products that not only provide long-lasting hydration, but also help replenish essential skin lipids, strengthen the skin barrier and support healthier-looking skin."

JP YORK, PHD

DIRECTOR, U.S. MEDICAL AFFAIRS,

DERMATOLOGICAL SKINCARE, GALDERMA

Rather than simply moisturizing the skin's surface, the Nourishing line delivers targeted nourishment through advanced ingredient technology tailored to different hydration needs. In consumer assessment results, 79% agreed their skin looked more glowy after just one use. Specifically, for the cream, 98% agreed their skin felt and looked less dry and more hydrated with consistent use*.

"Our goal was to formulate body moisturizers that go beyond surface-level hydration. For people with sensitive skin, the ability to nourish while maintaining the skin barrier is critical, making these formulas with carefully selected ingredients is an important advancement over traditional body moisturizers."

DR. AARON FARBERG

DERMATOLOGIST AND MOHS SURGEON, BAYLOR SCOTT & WHITE HEALTH

(U.S.)

A new approach to nourishing body care for sensitive skin

Cetaphil's Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion and Nourishing & Hydrating Cream were developed to deliver targeted nourishment for different hydration needs while supporting the skin barrier with science-backed ingredients:

Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion instantly replenishes surface skin lipids for clinically proven glow, healthier-looking skin while providing up to 48-hours of hydration. Powered by Hyaluronic Acid, Lipids, and Flaxseed Oil, the lightweight, oil-infused formula helps retain moisture, soothe skin, and support the skin barrier for lasting hydration and visible radiance.

instantly replenishes surface skin lipids for clinically proven glow, healthier-looking skin while providing up to 48-hours of hydration. Powered by Hyaluronic Acid, Lipids, and Flaxseed Oil, the lightweight, oil-infused formula helps retain moisture, soothe skin, and support the skin barrier for lasting hydration and visible radiance. Nourishing & Hydrating Cream provides rich, long-lasting nourishment for normal to very dry skin with 72-hour hydration and proven glow. Formulated with Lipids and Vitamin E, the fast-absorbing cream deeply replenishes moisture while helping support and restore the skin barrier, leaving skin healthier-looking, smoother, and deeply hydrated. Both the lotion and the cream are hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free, and developed specifically for sensitive skin.

The Cetaphil Nourishing & Hydrating Lotion and Cetaphil Nourishing & Hydrating Cream are available now at major retailers nationwide and online at Cetaphil.com.

About Cetaphil®

Over seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermato-logical Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

SOURCE Cetaphil