Gallaudet University Athletics Unveils New Partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallaudet University Athletics announced today that it has entered into a new multi-year partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS, making BSN SPORTS the exclusive supplier of Nike uniforms, apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for the university's 18 varsity and five club sports programs.

A New Era Begins Speed Speed

As part of the agreement, Gallaudet Athletics will have access to Nike's extensive line of apparel, footwear and equipment. In addition, select competition uniforms and apparel will feature the iconic Jumpman logo, giving Bison student-athletes the opportunity to wear one of the most recognizable logos in sports. The partnership further enhances the Gallaudet Athletics brand while providing a premier experience for current and future student-athletes.

The new partnership will begin with the 2026-27 academic year, with Nike apparel, footwear and equipment being phased into competition and training programs across Gallaudet Athletics.

"Growing up in Chicago, I had the privilege of watching Michael Jordan and Nike build one of the most iconic brands in sports," said Gallaudet Director of Athletics Warren Keller, '10. "Our deaf and hard of hearing student-athletes deserve access to the very best and this partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS will help provide that experience. This is a historic milestone for Gallaudet Athletics and marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Bison Athletics."

The agreement marks a new chapter for Gallaudet Athletics and aligns the university with one of the most recognized brands in sports. Through BSN SPORTS, Gallaudet coaches, staff and student-athletes will benefit from streamlined ordering, enhanced customer service and access to industry-leading athletic products and team solutions.

As the world's premier institution for deaf and hard of hearing students, Gallaudet University has long served as a leader in athletic innovation. Known as the "Home of the Huddle™," Gallaudet's football team introduced the huddle in 1894 to prevent opponents from seeing signed play calls. That spirit of innovation continues today through initiatives that improve accessibility, communication and opportunity for deaf and hard of hearing student-athletes.

From pioneering new approaches for communication in athletics to advancing technologies designed to create a more equitable student-athlete experience, Gallaudet has consistently demonstrated how innovations in accessibility can create benefits that extend far beyond a single team, campus or community. Gallaudet University's commitment to access continues to influence the future of sports while helping level the playing field for deaf and hard of hearing athletes worldwide.

"We look forward to partnering with Nike to bring our collective expertise to support Gallaudet University's winning tradition and history of innovation," said Bill Stote, senior vice president of BSN SPORTS collegiate select division. "Every Bison student-athlete, coach, staff member and fan will have access to the best products and equipment they need to compete and show their school pride all season long."

The partnership comes at a time of significant growth and visibility for Gallaudet Athletics, which has expanded its sport offerings, increased its national profile and continued to serve as a leader in accessibility and innovation.

About Gallaudet University Athletics

Gallaudet University sponsors 18 NCAA Division III varsity sports and five club sports, competing primarily in the United East Conference. Federally chartered in 1864, the university is a bilingual, diverse, multicultural institution of higher education that ensures the intellectual and professional advancement of Deaf, hard of hearing and Deafblind individuals through American Sign Language and English. Located in Washington, D.C., Gallaudet is internationally recognized as the Home of the Huddle™.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is a leading distributor and manufacturer of sporting goods apparel and equipment that serves more than 1,100 collegiate partners nationwide. With a focus on game-changing partnerships, one of the widest selections of private and leading brands, and a one-stop-shop model, BSN SPORTS has helped elevate team sports participation for more than 150,000 teams and organizations nationally at all levels of competition since 1972. For more information, visit BSNSPORTS.com.

SOURCE Gallaudet University