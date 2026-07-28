Gallup's Health Insurance 'Trap' Is Real. New Data Shows It's Twice as Big and More Costly Than Reported

The 2026 Integral Index finds nearly half of American workers are staying in jobs they'd otherwise leave to hold onto their health coverage, at a cost of nearly $1.4 million for every 1,000 employees each year

New York, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallup and West Health reported last week that nearly one in four U.S. employees with employer-sponsored health insurance are staying in jobs they want to leave for fear of losing coverage, a phenomenon known as 'job lock'. The 2026 Integral Index, an annual workforce study conducted with The Harris Poll, found the same problem runs closer to half the workforce, at a cost of nearly $1.4 million a year for every 1,000 employees.

The 2026 Integral Index surveyed 2,006 U.S. workers at companies with more than 100 full-time employees and asked whether they'd leave their job if they weren't worried about losing benefits. Forty-seven percent said yes. Gallup's 24% figure is scoped to workers whose primary coverage comes through their employer. Integral's number covers the full-time workforce more broadly, but both point at the same problem.

"People aren't staying because they want to, they're staying because they're scared of what happens if they leave," said Ethan McCarty, founder and CEO of Integral. "That's not engagement, and it's not free. It shows up in lost productivity, and also in what these employees expect from the people around them."

The Integral Index also asks what behaviors these employees expect from the people around them. Those who say they'd leave if not for fear of losing benefits predict damaging behavior from their colleagues, including policy violations, leaked information, warning off job candidates and even sabotage. This reflects a different problem than retention; it's a warning sign about environment and culture that most companies aren't seeing on their engagement dashboards.

Integral's companion economic model puts a number on the productivity drag this creates. Scaled to a 10,000-person organization, this dynamic alone adds up to $13.7 million a year in lost productivity, or $1,374,060 for every 1,000 employees, on top of separate costs tied to disengagement and turnover.

Gallup's data was fielded between October and December 2025 and shows the problem has risen eight points since 2021. The Integral Index was fielded three months later, with a different question design and a broader employee base, so the two studies aren't a single trend line. Together, though, they show the number of workers staying out of fear, and what that's costing employers, is larger than the Gallup study suggests.

About Integral

Integral is an award-winning employee experience agency combining boutique creativity with experienced leadership. Integral partners with clients across industries to develop employee experience as a strategic business driver, focused on transformational change, employee communications and organizational intelligence.

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SOURCE Integral