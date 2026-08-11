Galvanize Therapeutics® Announces First Commercial Procedures Using the New Aliya® EX System

Next-generation Aliya PEF system expands interventional capability across both percutaneous and endoscopic approaches

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanize Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering pulsed electric field (PEF) therapies for oncology and chronic lung disease, today announced the completion of the first commercial procedures using its recently FDA-cleared Aliya EX System.

The milestone marks the first clinical use of the Aliya EX System following its U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in May 2026 and the first commercial procedures across the Aliya PEF platform's two primary delivery pathways: percutaneous delivery and endoscopic delivery.

The Aliya® EX Generator for surgical ablation of soft tissue.

The first percutaneous procedure was performed by Joseph Mammarapallil, M.D., Associate Professor of Radiology at Duke University School of Medicine, and the first endoscopic procedure was performed by Justin Thomas, M.D., Director of Interventional Pulmonology at Eisenhower Health.

"Aliya EX allows us to offer PEF to patients who previously may not have been candidates," said Dr. Mammarapallil. It gives us a larger ablation zone while preserving the predictable, non-thermal energy delivery that have become hallmarks of the Aliya platform."

"Many of the patients I see have exhausted multiple treatment options," said Dr. Thomas. "Aliya EX expands the patients I can consider for PEF ablation while maintaining the favorable safety profile and unique immunostimulatory potential that first drew me to this technology."

Aliya EX expands the capability of the Aliya PEF platform by delivering up to 2x larger ablation diameter, resulting in as much as a 7x increase in ablation volume, while maintaining the defining attributes of Aliya PEF. The system delivers electrical pulses that induce non-thermal regulated cell death, preserving surrounding tissue architecture and remaining compatible with existing oncologic diagnostic workflows and standard therapies.

"These first commercial procedures are demonstrating the performance that Aliya EX was designed to deliver," said Doug Godshall, Chief Executive Officer of Galvanize Therapeutics. "Physicians can now consider more patients for Aliya PEF while preserving the familiar workflow of biopsy and ablation in a single procedure. Our hope is that the larger ablation zone will further enhance the clinical response."

About Aliya PEF Energy

Aliya EX is the next-generation generator for the Aliya PEF System, delivering high-voltage, short-duration electrical energy to induce non-thermal regulated cell death during the surgical ablation of soft tissue. Preclinical and early clinical data suggest Aliya PEF may promote antigen release that could activate the immune system; the effectiveness of the Aliya System for the induction of an immune response resulting in patient benefit has not been established.

About Galvanize Therapeutics

Galvanize Therapeutics is pioneering pulsed electric field technologies designed to harness biologic processes for applications in oncology and chronic lung disease. The company develops and commercializes the Aliya PEF platform in the United States and is advancing additional applications across oncology and chronic disease. Galvanize is based in Redwood City, California, and is developing and commercializing its Aliya PEF energy platform in the United States. For more information, please visit www.galvanizetx.com.

Regulatory Statement

The Aliya PEF System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the surgical ablation of soft tissue. The Aliya PEF System is not currently commercially available in any other geography. Galvanize Therapeutics does not promote the off-label use of its products, and nothing herein is intended to promote their off-label use. The Aliya PEF System is a tool for the surgical ablation of soft tissues and is not intended to treat, cure, prevent, or mitigate any specific disease or condition.

SOURCE Galvanize Therapeutics, Inc.