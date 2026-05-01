Gamblizard Reports: Canadian Players Now Favour Fair Bonuses Over Big Numbers

New data for Q1 2026 reveals major changes in how Canadians choose online casinos: transparent terms and conditions and game variety are now top priorities.

TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamblizard published reviews of 60 new online casino brands in the first three months, which is the highest number of reviews the platform has ever released in a single quarter.

New Trends in How Canadians Choose Online Casinos

Gamblizard Reports

While there are more options available today, user data shows that players are becoming much more selective. Simply put, Canadians are no longer easily distracted by massive welcome packages that come with hidden rules.

Instead, Gamblizard's latest engagement metrics show a clear preference for fairness and quality. For instance, casinos offering no-wagering bonuses received nearly three times more positive ratings compared to traditional high-wagering offers.

"Canadian players don't just focus on the numbers listed in bonus headlines," said Mila Roy, Senior Content Strategist at Gamblizard. "A $500 offer with no wagering requirements and a wide selection of games will always beat a $3,000 bonus with 50x wagering and only 10 slot providers."

Quality and Transparency Over Flashy Advertising

Among the 60 new brands reviewed this quarter, the most successful ones were not necessarily the ones with the biggest advertising budgets. Instead, players flocked to casinos that featured well-known names like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt. The reason for this is that seasoned players value high-quality entertainment more than a one-time gift.

This trend is also very clear in the traffic data, as the newest casino category saw a 290% increase in visitors compared to last year.

"Every new casino promises the biggest bonus," added Roy. "But our users vote with their clicks. What they want is entertainment, not just free money. Casinos that offer more than 50 game providers and fair bonus terms win players' loyalty. And those that compete on bonus size alone have a tough time."

Future Plans for Gamblizard in the Canadian Market

As the market continues to change, Gamblizard remains committed to helping players navigate their many options. That's why the team has focused on releasing 60 new reviews, which directly expand Gamblizard's comprehensive casino coverage across all licence categories.

Simply put, this growth ensures that every type of player can find what they are looking for in one place. The updated selection includes everything from Ontario AGCO-regulated operators to well-known MGA and UKGC-licenced brands. So, whether a player is looking for these or for Curaçao and Kahnawake-licenced casinos serving the broader Canadian market, they can now find clear and honest guidance.

About Gamblizard

Since 2020, Gamblizard has been a trusted resource for Canadian players. As an independent comparison site, they test games, verify licences, and break down complex bonus terms so that players do not have to. They only list licenced casinos, and their rankings are based strictly on performance and user experience.

Media Contact:

Mila Roy

Senior Content Strategist

+1 614 264 3071

[email protected]

SOURCE Gamblizard