Game Theory Acquires MVP Index to Pair Patented Measurement with Strategic Advisory

Combined company brings proprietary computer vision and senior marketing expertise to sponsorship measurement and strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Theory, a sponsorship intelligence company, today announced its launch alongside the acquisition of MVP Index, the industry-leading sponsorship measurement platform. The company brings to market a distinctive model: combining patented measurement technology with hands-on strategic advisory, transforming sponsorship from a subjective exercise into a quantifiable business outcome.

Game Theory offers a unique end-to-end solution to an industry that historically treats measurement and strategy as separate purchases — one vendor measuring exposure; another advising on what to do about it. By uniting proprietary enterprise-grade computer vision A.I. with executive marketing-services expertise under one roof, the company turns a disconnected approach into a differentiated continuous loop of insight and action.

"The market is full of dashboards, and short on outcomes," said Lee Allen, Founder and CEO of Game Theory. "Every major marketing category has evolved into a more sophisticated solution — one that connects measurement to decisions. I've been part of that shift in other disciplines, and it's clear that sponsorship is ready to make a similar transition. Intelligence tells you what happened; strategy determines what you do next. That gap between the two is where the real value is created, and it's what Game Theory was built to close."

As part of the acquisition, MVP Index CEO Brian Foley joins Game Theory as Co-Founder and President, bringing the platform and the team that built it.

"At MVP, our focus was building innovative technology that changed the way sponsorship was measured and valued, which is exactly what we did," says Foley. "Now, our focus is putting that technology to work for our clients. Game Theory represents an exciting evolution of not only our business, but the industry as a whole. By combining proprietary intelligence, strategic expertise, and objective measurement, we are uniquely able to help brands and rights holders confidently maximize every investment they make."

Game Theory is solving a problem that has frustrated marketers and rights holders for decades: the inability to confidently connect sponsorship investments to demonstrable value. The company's platform doesn't simply detect logos or aggregate media metrics, it understands the full context around how brands are seen, how often they're seen, and the quality of those exposures across every channel.

The company is led by a team with deep roots in global marketing services and sponsorship strategy. Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing services, including a previous role as CEO Americas at adm Group.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a presence in New York and London, Game Theory serves brands and rights holders across major global sports.

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SOURCE Game Theory Inc.