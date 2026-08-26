Gameday Hospitality Celebrates 10th Football Season with Major Expansion & More Than 350 Events Nationwide

National sports hospitality company enters milestone 10th season with an expanded event calendar, evolving tailgate markets, new fan experiences and more than 350 total events planned throughout 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameday Hospitality, a national leader in premium tailgating, pregame hospitality and live event experiences, today announced the details of its 10th football season, marking a major milestone for the company as it prepares to produce more events, serve more fans and operate in more markets than at any point in its history.

Fans, groups, or companies looking to book pre-game and tailgate experiences with Gameday Hospitality can do so by going to the Gameday Hospitality website.

Gameday Hospitality celebrates 10 years and 350+ events nationwide in 2026. Post this

During the approaching college and professional football season, Gameday Hospitality anticipates that it will either produce, manage, or provide assistance for more than 200 football-related gatherings, including tailgates, pregame parties, corporate hospitality programs, and fan experiences, throughout the United States.

A more comprehensive 2026 schedule encompasses the events in question, with projections indicating it will exceed 350 Gameday Hospitality events nationwide. This extensive program will cover a range of activities, such as professional and college football, soccer, baseball, hockey, concerts, and other significant live entertainment and sporting occasions.

"Reaching our 10th football season is something we're incredibly proud of, but we're even more excited about where Gameday Hospitality is going next," said John Mikulec, Founder of Gameday Hospitality. "What started with the idea of creating a hassle free tailgate experience for fans in a couple markets has grown into hundreds of events across the country. This season represents another major step forward as we continue investing in our markets, our events, our partners and, most importantly, the experience we provide fans."

A Decade of Building the Gameday Experience

Founded in 2016, Gameday Hospitality has grown from a regional tailgate operator of football tailgating events into a multi-market sports hospitality and event production company serving individual fans, large groups, corporate clients and national brand partners. We have created some of the best tailgating experiences near NFL stadiums and beyond.

The company's events are designed to provide fans with a turnkey way to make the hours before kickoff an integral part of their gameday experience. Depending on the market and event, experiences can include premium food and beverage offerings, live music and DJs, entertainment, games, VIP hospitality areas, private group spaces, sponsor activations, appearances and other interactive experiences.

As Gameday Hospitality enters its second decade, the company is continuing to evolve beyond the traditional definition of a tailgate.

"Tailgating will always be at the core of who we are, but Gameday Hospitality has become much more than a tailgate company," Mikulec said. "We're building complete pregame entertainment destinations. Whether you're a fan buying one ticket, a company entertaining 100 clients or a national brand looking to engage thousands of sports fans, we want Gameday to be the platform that brings all of those groups together."

More Than 200 Football Events This Season

The 2026 football calendar is expected to be the largest in company history, with more than 200 football-related events scheduled across Gameday Hospitality's growing portfolio of markets.

The company's football footprint includes established and developing experiences in markets including Buffalo, Ann Arbor, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, New York/New Jersey, Detroit, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, and additional destination and road-game markets across the country and beyond.

Along with its public ticketed events, Gameday Hospitality will continue expanding its private and corporate hospitality business, producing customized gameday experiences for companies, alumni organizations, booster groups, sponsors, travel groups and other organizations.

The company also expects its popular road-game programming to continue growing as fans increasingly look for organized hospitality experiences when traveling to support their teams.

Several Markets Set to Evolve in 2026

As part of its continued growth, Gameday Hospitality is making changes to several of its established markets for the 2026 season.

Select locations will feature larger event footprints, expanded VIP experiences, additional entertainment, enhanced sponsor activation areas and new food and beverage concepts, while other markets will introduce formats designed to provide fans with greater flexibility in how they experience gameday.

The company is also continuing to develop a combination of premium all-inclusive experiences, free-to-enter fan zones, VIP hospitality areas, private group spaces and large-scale branded activations, allowing each market to be tailored to its venue, fan base and local gameday culture.

Rather than applying a single format nationwide, Gameday Hospitality's strategy is increasingly focused on building an experience specifically suited to each market.

"No two fan bases are exactly the same, and we don't believe their pregame experiences should be either," Mikulec said. "One of our biggest focuses heading into year 10 has been looking at every market individually and asking how we can make that particular experience better."

Gameday's Buffalo market is moving to a new larger location that is directly next to the new Highmark Stadium with some of the best views of Orchard Park from our rooftop decks. The new and improved venue that can host up to 2,600 fans will open before the first home game at the new Buffalo Bills stadium on September 17th. In addition, Gameday has a group lot expandable to 1,000+ fans in their old lot where they hosted events for 8 years. The Buffalo experience doesn't stop at home, Gameday will host up to 7 road tailgates in the regular season to Bills road games and offer events during the postseason, no matter where Buffalo ends up, as they have done for almost 10 seasons.

Gameday Hospitality Pittsburgh has moved to a new location with an upgraded amenities and an overall more premium experience for guests. "Our team put in a lot of work to make our Pittsburgh events bigger and better for the upcoming season," said Ella Watson, Gameday's Director of Operations. "Tailgating in Pittsburgh is a huge part of the city's culture, and we've ensured that our Gold Zone Tailgate is the best option Steelers fans have to choose from." These improvements include a new VIP Rooftop Deck with impeccable stadium views, a brand new food experience, expanded live music lineup, immersive guest experiences, and premium amenities that will make guests' time at the tailgate even more memorable than the game!

The Pittsburgh market is also introducing a new Fan Zone Tailgate, which offers free to enter tailgating, a first for Gameday Hospitality, with games, vendors, food trucks, and cash bars. The Fan Zone is located just across the street from Acrisure Stadium and is partnering with local businesses all season long to bring hassle-free tailgating to even more dedicated fans.

In Miami, Gameday will continue into the second year of their relationship with Hard Rock Stadium and the Orange Bowl to offer 6+ events this season concluding with the Orange Bowl Semi-Final tailgate in January.

Gameday's newest road tailgate series, the "New England Red Zone on the Road Tailgate" is offering 6 events across the country to host New England football fans this season. Lee Behnke, a great new addition to the Gameday Hospitality team, is leading the New England operation and had this to say, "We are excited to unite New England Fans on the road this season and make every away game feel like a home game!".

In Ann Arbor, Gameday Hospitality's largest college football home market, they are entering their second season at one of the best tailgate locations in the world, right across from the University of Michigan's Michigan Stadium aka "The Big House". With 8 home games against top tier programs, this will be Gameday's largest home college campaign ever.

Gameday will offer home game tailgates in the additional markets of Carolina, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York. But has the ability to offer large scale events in all 32 NFL Markets and beyond.

All of Gameday's football event coverage will end with events in Las Vegas for the college football championship game and in Inglewood, California for the Big Game with pre-game parties and expanded events around both.

A Growing Platform for National and Local Brands

The company's expanding event portfolio also creates a growing experiential marketing platform for brands seeking to reach highly engaged sports and entertainment audiences.

Throughout 2026, Gameday Hospitality events will feature a variety of national, regional and local partners through on-site activations, branded hospitality spaces, product integrations, sampling, digital content, social media, email marketing and other customized sponsorship programs.

With hundreds of events annually across sports, concerts and live entertainment, Gameday Hospitality can provide partners with opportunities ranging from a single-market activation to multi-market and national partnerships.

"We've built an audience that doesn't just attend events, they build their entire day around them," Mikulec said. "That gives our partners an opportunity to interact with fans in an environment where people are excited, social and actively looking to be part of the experience."

More Than Football

While football remains a cornerstone of the Gameday Hospitality business, 2026 represents the company's broadest event calendar to date.

Between its football schedule and hospitality programming surrounding soccer, baseball, hockey, concerts and other major sporting and live entertainment events, Gameday Hospitality expects to be involved in more than 350 events during the 2026 calendar year.

The expansion reflects the company's long-term strategy of becoming a year-round sports and entertainment hospitality platform rather than a seasonal football event operator.

Gameday Hospitality's services now include public pregame events, private corporate hospitality, group experiences, sponsor activations, concert and live entertainment hospitality, event production and customized sports and entertainment experiences.

The Next 10 Years

With its 10th football season beginning, Gameday Hospitality is already looking beyond the milestone.

The company's next phase will focus on expanding successful existing markets, launching strategically selected new markets, increasing corporate hospitality offerings, developing larger national brand partnerships and continuing to improve the quality and scale of its flagship events.

"Ten seasons ago, the goal was to throw an incredible tailgate," Mikulec said. "Today, we're building a national sports and entertainment hospitality company. We still want every event to have that energy and authenticity that made people fall in love with tailgating in the first place, but now we're delivering it at a completely different scale."

"Year 10 isn't a finish line for us. It's the beginning of the next chapter."

About Gameday Hospitality LLC

Founded in 2016, Gameday Hospitality LLC is a sports and entertainment hospitality and event production company specializing in premium tailgates, pregame experiences, corporate hospitality, private group events, brand activations, concerts and sports-related entertainment.

Gameday Hospitality produces experiences surrounding professional and collegiate sporting events, concerts and other major live events across the United States, connecting fans, companies and brands through memorable live experiences.

In 2026, Gameday Hospitality expects to produce or participate in more than 350 events nationwide, including more than 200 football-related tailgates and pregame experiences, along with events surrounding soccer, baseball, hockey, concerts and other live entertainment.

For additional information about Gameday Hospitality, upcoming events, corporate hospitality opportunities and partnership opportunities, visit the company's website.

SOURCE Gameday Hospitality