Gamers.Vote, MTV's Vote For Your Life and VENN Team Up Ahead of Vote Early Day for "Fall-o'-Ween", a First-Ever Voter Turnout Event

Shot as a live production from VENN's state-of-the-art broadcast studio in Los Angeles, VENN's on-camera stars Chrissy Costanza (Host of Guest House and Lead Singer for Against the Current) and Daniel 'dGon' Gonzalez (The Download) will host and cast the event. Viewers will be treated to celebrity appearances from Felicia Day and Tee Grizzley, and many more surprises to come. During the headline Fall Guys tournament, a star-studded roster of 40 professional athletes, streamers, and musicians will compete as teams of four, vying for $40,000 in prizes for their team's charity of choice - all to drive voter turnout among young gaming audiences ahead of the first Vote Early Day.

Celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum are coming together for Fall-o'-Ween to encourage gamers to vote on Vote Early Day. This one-of-a-kind event will see iconic esports organizations 100 Thieves and Dignitas pitted against each other and sharing a stage with NBA players like Josh Hart and platinum recording artists, Wallows.

"For decades now, MTV has led the charge to mobilize young people to channel their passion into action during critical times for our country," said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact at MTV. "The 2020 election is no different so we're innovating and expanding our reach by partnering with VENN and Gamers.Vote to meet young people where they are to make sure the engaged and passionate gaming community is ready to 'Vote for Your Life' ahead of Vote Early Day."

"Our goal at Gamers.Vote is to make sure that every single person in the gaming community that wants to vote has the information they need," said Christie St. Martin, CEO of Gamers.Vote. "This election is shaping up to have the highest voter turnout in American history - and young, engaged audiences are critical to determining our future. Early voting is essential to ensuring all votes are counted and all voices heard."

"The VENN production teams are responsible for some of the most important tentpole global events in gaming and esports history," said Ariel Horn, Co-CEO of VENN. "Partnering with MTV and their rich legacy of social impact initiatives, and Gamers.Vote and their critical cause of encouraging early turnout, is both an honor and a commitment we take seriously."

About MTV's Vote For Your Life

Vote For Your Life is a mass voter registration, early voting, and get-out-the-vote campaign created in response to the specific challenges of the 2020 election season. The campaign provides voters with the tools to make it easy to quickly check registration status, request a ballot and make a plan to vote early. www.voteforyourlife.com

About Gamers.Vote

Gamers.Vote , a nonpartisan, non-profit organization that encourages and supports the act of participation, Gamers.Vote leads a coalition of various organizations as a unifying brand to make voting a priority. We hope gamers will register and vote so that their voices may be heard.

About VENN

VENN is a live 24/7 network for gaming, streaming, esports and entertainment audiences. Launched in August 2020 and broadcasting live from Playa Studios in Los Angeles, VENN is universally distributed across a broad range of media platforms, creating a frictionless "watch everywhere, instantly" viewing experience for the digital generations. VENN offers original programming produced in-house and in partnership with some of the biggest names and creators across the gaming, pop culture and lifestyle spaces. Watch now at www.venn.tv and follow at @watchvenn across all social platforms.

About Vote Early Day

Vote Early Day, October 24th, 2020, is a collaboration among over 2,500 media companies, nonprofits, technology platforms, election administrators, influencers, and other businesses to help all eligible voters learn about their early voting options and celebrate the act of voting early. This collaborative, open-source model - similar to Giving Tuesday and National Voter Registration Day - will ensure that millions more Americans take advantage of their options to vote early. http://voteearlyday.org/

The Story Mob for VENN: [email protected]

DKC for VENN: [email protected]

SOURCE VENN

Related Links

https://www.venn.tv

