Venn® Enters 2025 as the Leading Innovator of BYOD Security Technology; Achieves 300% YoY ARR Growth in 2024

Venn's 2024 ARR growth has been fueled by the market's rapid adoption of new remote work security technology in response to the expanded use of contingent workforces including contractors, consultants, and third parties. Plus, an industry-wide surge in prioritizing data security and compliance with regulations like HIPAA, PCI, SOC, SEC, FINRA and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Venn®, the leader in BYOD security technology today announced significant company momentum, including 300% year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth. Venn is the innovator behind the world's first purpose-built technology for securing business applications and data that are natively stored on personal, unmanaged, or third-party managed computers (BYOD: Bring Your Own Device.) This announcement represents a significant milestone since Venn's product launch in 2022.

Venn is revolutionizing the remote work security landscape, challenging the long-standing dominance of virtualization solutions like virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI/DaaS). Venn pioneered the world's first secure, company-managed method for users to access work applications and data that are natively stored on any PC or Mac. Similar to an MDM solution—but for laptops.

With Venn, work resides in a company-controlled Secure Enclave installed directly on the user's device, ensuring all data is encrypted and access tightly managed. By eliminating the need for virtualized environments, Venn empowers organizations to fully embrace remote work on BYOD computers with unmatched efficiency, security, and a positive user experience.

Coming out of COVID, Venn identified a critical void in the remote work security market: organizations were stuck with limited, outdated options like costly and complex virtual desktop systems. These legacy solutions, while secure, often came at the expense of user experience, plagued by latency and inefficiencies. Venn responded by introducing a groundbreaking alternative—a Secure Enclave purpose-built for enterprise use.

Since launching the technology in 2022, Venn continuously invested in product enhancements, while closely partnering with early customers to address unique use cases. Beyond security, one of the common denominators was a desire to also reduce the amount of managed computers across the organizations–making it clear that the adoption of BYOD was an evolving initiative for business transformation.

"Our customers were telling us loud and clear: traditional IT practices like shipping and managing computers is not an effective use of time and money," said David Matalon, CEO of Venn. "They needed a smarter, more efficient way to support their geographically dispersed teams without the delays, inefficiencies, and costs that come with managed devices. That feedback shaped our mission to be the leader in solutions that allow organizations to securely embrace BYOD for their remote workers."

Additionally, Venn's mission is to help organizations strike a perfect balance between protection, productivity, and user experience; with the philosophy that modern security solutions must limit user friction as much as possible. This isn't more evident than Venn's Blue Border™, a groundbreaking visual indicator that provides a distinct light blue shading around each application window launched using Venn. Blue Border™ was designed to clearly define when a user is working within Venn's Secure Enclave, creating a clear distinction between personal and work activity; providing assurance to end-users and supporting Venn's emphasis on personal privacy as a foundational characteristic of the company.

"The future of remote work is BYOD. With Venn's Secure Enclave technology, customers quickly see they can solve their toughest security and compliance challenges without the cost and complexity of traditional solutions like virtual desktops or issuing work-only, locked-down computers", said David Matalon. "We're really seeing a major shift where outdated strategies and technologies are coming to an end and modern organizations are embracing a new path forward."

About Venn:

Venn is transforming remote work security by enabling secure access to work data and applications directly from BYOD devices—eliminating the need for costly corporate laptops or complex virtual desktop infrastructure.

Venn's Blue Border™ protects company data and applications on BYOD computers used by contractors and remote employees. Similar to an MDM solution but for laptops – work lives in a company-controlled Secure Enclave installed on the user's PC or Mac, where all data is encrypted, and access is managed. Work applications run locally within the Enclave – visually indicated by Venn's Blue Border™ – protecting and isolating business activity while ensuring end-user privacy.

Over 700 organizations trust Venn to meet HIPAA, FINRA, SEC, NAIC, and SOC 2 standards. Learn more at venn.com

