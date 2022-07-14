Gaming chair market, Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs to boost market growth, Market segmentation by type market landscape, and geography - Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Gaming Chair Market Analysis Report by Type (Table, Hybrid, and Platform) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts". Download Sample Report.

Major Five Gaming Chair Companies:

AKRacing America Inc.- The company offers gaming chairs such as nitro chairs, SX chairs, EX-wide chairs, max chairs, and others.

Arozzi North America- The company offers gaming chairs such as Enzo, Enzo woven fabric, forte, inizio, and others.

Corsair Gaming Inc.- The company offers different gaming chairs in different colors T3 RUSH gaming chair - charcoal, TC70 REMIX gaming chair - Relaxed Fit - black, T1 RACE 2018 gaming chair - Black/Black, TC60 FABRIC gaming chair - Black, and T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair- Black/Black.

DXRacer USA LLC.- The company offers gaming chairs such as P-series, G-series, formula and racing series, K-series, tank series, and others.

GT Omega Racing Ltd.- The company offers gaming chairs such as pro series, sports series, elite series, Celtic elite edition, sidemen pro edition, and others.

Gaming Chair Market segmentation by

Type

Table



Hybrid



Platform



The table segment's gaming chair market share will expand significantly. The increased demand for high-end PCs among gamers is predicted to fuel growth in the global market for gaming chairs at tables. To have a better gaming experience, players are choosing high-end PCs because of the popularity of games like PUBG and Fortnite. Gamers also favor gaming chairs because they enable prolonged periods of comfortable sitting.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA



APAC will account for 50% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for gaming chairs are China and Japan . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Throughout the forecast period, the growth of emerging nations will support the expansion of the APAC gaming chair market.

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 130.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Platform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Mid-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AKRacing America Inc.

Arozzi North America

Corsair Gaming Inc.

DXRacer USA LLC.

LLC. GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Impakt SA

NOBLECHAIRS

Raidmax

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

ThunderX3

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

