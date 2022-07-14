Gaming chair market, Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs to boost market growth, Market segmentation by type market landscape, and geography - Technavio

Jul 14, 2022, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Chair Market is expected to grow by USD 130.77 million at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are notably driving the gaming chair market growth. The gaming chair market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 among others.
Major Five Gaming Chair Companies:
- AKRacing America Inc.- The company offers gaming chairs such as nitro chairs, SX chairs, EX-wide chairs, max chairs, and others.
- Arozzi North America- The company offers gaming chairs such as Enzo, Enzo woven fabric, forte, inizio, and others.
- Corsair Gaming Inc.- The company offers different gaming chairs in different colors T3 RUSH gaming chair - charcoal, TC70 REMIX gaming chair - Relaxed Fit - black, T1 RACE 2018 gaming chair - Black/Black, TC60 FABRIC gaming chair - Black, and T2 ROAD WARRIOR gaming chair- Black/Black.
- DXRacer USA LLC.- The company offers gaming chairs such as P-series, G-series, formula and racing series, K-series, tank series, and others.
- GT Omega Racing Ltd.- The company offers gaming chairs such as pro series, sports series, elite series, Celtic elite edition, sidemen pro edition, and others.
Gaming Chair Market segmentation by
- Type
- Table
- Hybrid
- Platform
- The table segment's gaming chair market share will expand significantly. The increased demand for high-end PCs among gamers is predicted to fuel growth in the global market for gaming chairs at tables. To have a better gaming experience, players are choosing high-end PCs because of the popularity of games like PUBG and Fortnite. Gamers also favor gaming chairs because they enable prolonged periods of comfortable sitting.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- APAC will account for 50% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for gaming chairs are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Throughout the forecast period, the growth of emerging nations will support the expansion of the APAC gaming chair market.
|
Gaming Chair Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 130.77 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.40
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Table - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Platform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Mid-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Low-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- High-range - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Price
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AKRacing America Inc.
- Arozzi North America
- Corsair Gaming Inc.
- DXRacer USA LLC.
- GT Omega Racing Ltd.
- Impakt SA
- NOBLECHAIRS
- Raidmax
- Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
- ThunderX3
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
