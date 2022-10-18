Gaming with Buds: Roasty Buds Coffee Releases "Hot" New Promo Game

To Promote The World's Spiciest Coffee, The Brand Releases Free Classic Arcade-Style Game

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Though the temperatures are cooling, Roasty Buds Coffee is bringing the heat to coffee lovers and gamers alike. In the spirit of other classic brand tie-in games, the world's spiciest coffee just released a fully featured free arcade game, Roasty Buds: A Recipe… for Trouble! available at play.roastybuds.com.

Play as one of the mighty Roasty Buds, who is on a quest to find his fellow Buds. Together they'll dodge traps and obstacles to meet at the top of the grinder. Then, they'll gleefully grind themselves into a smooth, spicy and delicious Roasty Buds Coffee.

Roasty Buds: A Recipe… for Trouble! Game Features:

Addictive and challenging arcade-style action

Power-ups include Ghost Peppers and Carolina Reapers… just like Roasty Buds Coffee!

Star-style scoring system rewards replays and skill.

Play with your keyboard or touchscreen

Runs in a web browser, so no downloading is required.

"We grew up playing games and loved the idea of a brand tie-in game that was an actual respectable game on its own," said Louis Montemayor at Roasty Buds. "We're very pleased with how Roasty Buds: A Recipe for Trouble! came out. We think coffee lovers and gamers with a soft spot for classic arcade games are going to love it."

Spicy… Coffee?

Roasty Buds was born with a simple goal in mind: to give people exciting, new coffee experiences. Whether that's spicy coffee, a wild take on a seasonal classic (Pumpkin Spiciest) or just a flavor nobody has ever seen before. Every bag starts with premium, direct-trade beans from select locations around the world. Then, the hand-crafting gets underway in Austin, Texas.

"We've successfully combined two of our favorite things: coffee and hot peppers!," says Montemayor. "With the success of our Carolina Reaper Pepper and Ghost Pepper blends, we wanted to keep innovating. Our seasonal blend is Pumpkin Spiciest. Much like our new game, Roasty Buds coffee is always blending premium high-quality coffee with flavors that will challenge and excite our customers."

This is just the beginning for Roasty Buds. Expect more news to follow.

About Roasty Buds

Roasty Buds Coffee began in 2022 in Austin, Texas. The boutique roasting company is dedicated to bring new and exciting tastes to their customers, featuring hot pepper infused beans and beyond. Every bag starts with direct trade beans from select locations around the world. Follow Roasty Buds Coffee on TikTok and Instagram. For more information, visit https://roastybuds.com.



