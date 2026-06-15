Ganzin Showcases Aurora Ecosystem at AWE 2026 to Accelerate Eye-Tracking AI Glasses Adoption

TAIPEI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganzin Technology, a leader in ultra-low-power wearable eye-tracking solutions, announced major ecosystem advancements at AWE 2026, highlighting collaborations across the AI glasses supply chain to accelerate eye tracking adoption in next-generation wearable devices.

As AI glasses rapidly emerge as a new computing platform, eye tracking is recognized as a critical technology for enabling natural interaction, contextual awareness, and personalized AI experiences. To support this transition, Ganzin has worked closely with leading component suppliers, processor vendors, and device manufacturers to create a production-ready eye-tracking ecosystem spanning optics, compute platforms, and wearable devices.

The Aurora Ecosystem: A Production-Ready Supply Chain

The Aurora ecosystem brings together industry-leading partners across the supply chain to provide flexible pathways from rapid prototyping to large-scale commercial deployment:

Optics and Illumination: OmniVision image sensors and ams OSRAM infrared illumination solutions.

Processing Platforms: Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms, Himax low-power processors, and Ganzin proprietary EPU2 ASIC .

. Device Platforms: Jorjin Technologies and Quanta Computer.

J9 AI Glasses Reference Design: Reducing Risk and Time-to-Market

At AWE 2026, Ganzin and Jorjin Technologies are introducing the J9 AI Glasses reference design. This blueprint helps OEM and ODM partners integrate eye tracking into commercial products, reducing development risk and accelerating time-to-market.

The architecture combines OmniVision eye-tracking sensors, ams OSRAM infrared illumination, and Ganzin's Aurora IIS eye-tracking solution into a proven, production-ready platform.

Introducing Gaze2AI 2.0: Attention-Aware AI

Ganzin is also unveiling Gaze2AI 2.0, the latest evolution of its gaze-aware AI interaction framework. While voice remains the primary interface for AI agents, human attention provides critical context that speech alone cannot capture.

Gaze2AI 2.0 combines voice input with real-time gaze attention to enrich the AI context pipeline, where voice expresses intent and gaze reveals attention. This integration delivers a more intuitive experience, marking an important step toward attention-aware AI glasses where user attention becomes a primary system input.

Aurora IIE: Ultra-Low-Power Always-On Eye Tracking

Following its debut at CES 2026, Ganzin continues to showcase Aurora IIE, its next-generation eye-tracking platform powered by the proprietary Eye Processing Unit 2 (EPU2) ASIC. Purpose-built for wearable workloads, the EPU2 reduces power consumption to approximately one-quarter of conventional NPU-based solutions while supporting up to 120 Hz eye-tracking performance.

The ultra-low-power architecture enables always-on operation, opening new opportunities for:

Gaze-based interaction and attention-aware AI systems

Wellness and physiological monitoring

VR/MR interaction, medical, and research applications

Aurora IIE maintains Ganzin's signature minimalist architecture – consisting of a single processing chip, two eye sensors, and two infrared illuminators – making it ideal for compact AI glasses.

Integrating ams OSRAM for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency

A key milestone is the formal integration of ams OSRAM's complete infrared illumination solution into the Aurora IIS reference platform. This optimized architecture delivers:

Improved eye-safety margins and lower power consumption

Enhanced illumination consistency and improved system reliability

This integration reinforces Aurora IIS as a production-ready eye-tracking platform for commercial AI glasses and AR devices.

Ganzin's Complete Eye-Tracking Portfolio

With Aurora-II family, Ganzin offers a complete portfolio, allowing customers to select the optimal solution for every stage of product development:

Aurora-II: Software IP licensing solution

Aurora IIS: Turnkey NPU-based eye-tracking platform

Aurora IIE: ASIC -based ultra-low-power eye-tracking solution

Executive Commentary

"The future of AI glasses will not be defined by display technology alone," said Dr. Shao-Yi Chien, Founder and CEO of Ganzin Technology. "Devices must understand what users see, say, and try to accomplish. Through the Aurora ecosystem and Gaze2AI platform, we are enabling a new generation of attention-aware AI experiences, making eye tracking more practical, power-efficient, and mass-production ready than ever before."

Experience Aurora at AWE 2026

Visitors are invited to experience Aurora IIE, Gaze2AI 2.0, and the J9 AI Glasses reference design at AWE 2026. For meeting requests, please contact Ganzin Technology.

About Ganzin

Ganzin Technology is a leading provider of compact, lightweight, and ultra-low-power eye-tracking solutions for AI glasses, AR glasses, VR/MR headsets, and wearable devices. Through its Aurora product family, Ganzin enables seamless eye-tracking integration into next-generation intelligent devices.

SOURCE Ganzin Technology