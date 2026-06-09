GAP Shareholder Alert: The Gap, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GAP).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GAP during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-gap-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=187549&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 29, 2021 to May 29, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The Q1 results fell short across key segments. Old Navy, which represents roughly half of Gap's total revenue, delivered comparable sales growth of just 1% -- well below the 3% consensus estimate that matched last year's quarterly performance. Management acknowledged the shortfall on the May 28 earnings call, stating the company was "not starting out as strongly as we anticipated." Athleta's quarter was described by CEO Richard Dickson as "disappointing," with an ongoing inventory-clearance process "taking longer than anticipated" resulting in additional "pressure on sales." As a result, management cut its 2026 full-year net sales guidance. JPMorgan responded on May 29 by downgrading GAP from Overweight to Neutral and slashing its price target from $35 to $27. The analyst action compounded selling pressure that had already driven shares down more than 14% in after-hours trading the prior evening. Trading volume spiked to several times the 30-day average.

DEADLINE: January 1, 2999 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/the-gap-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=187549&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GAP during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 1, 2999. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm