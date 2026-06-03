GardaWorld Cash Offers Up to $30,000 Reward for Information in Soledad, CA Robbery

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld Cash announced it is seeking public assistance to help law enforcement apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack on a GardaWorld Cash employee and subsequent robbery in Soledad, California.

On Friday, May 29, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m. (PT) a GardaWorld Cash employee was attacked while servicing Food For Less located at 2443 H De La Rosa Street in Soledad, California. GardaWorld Cash is appreciative of the efforts of law enforcement and would like to assist the ongoing investigation.

While the armored vehicle guard is stable and recovering, GardaWorld Cash is intolerant of acts of violence against its employees. GardaWorld Cash is therefore offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the attack and/or recovery of stolen funds.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information is urged to immediately contact the Soledad Police Department at 831-223-5120. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.

A reward will be paid once law enforcement supplies written verification that a tip helped lead to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. GardaWorld Cash will determine the appropriate amount and timing of the reward to be paid, up to $30,000, at its sole direction. Recipients are responsible for any taxes or other costs associated with any reward. The reward may be allocated among multiple tipsters.

About GardaWorld Cash

GardaWorld Cash is the leading provider of customized end-to-end cash solutions in North America, including secure transportation, cash management, cash processing and ATM services. Managing and moving billions of dollars in cash every day, GardaWorld Cash is an essential provider and strategic partner to the U.S. and Canadian financial, commercial, government and corporate sectors. For more information, visit cash.garda.com.

SOURCE GardaWorld Cash