GardaWorld Security - U.S. Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year, Underscoring People-First Culture

Only traditional guarding company in the United States to earn certification, and the only one to do so four years running

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GardaWorld Security – United States, a global champion and leader in security services, is proud to announce the company has again been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2026. Out of the 6,800+ companies recognized this year, GardaWorld Security – U.S. is the only traditional guarding company in the United States to earn this honor, and the only guarding company to do so for four consecutive years.

GardaWorld Security's Certification Badge

The Great Place To Work Certification™ recognizes employers that foster outstanding employee experiences and workplace cultures, and is awarded based on direct, anonymous reporting from employees. This year, 80% of GardaWorld Security – U.S. employees said the company is a great place to work, 23 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company. GardaWorld Security – U.S.' overall score matched its highest score to date, while its top five most highly-rated survey statements all improved year-over-year. These cover how joiners are welcomed, trust management places in employees, sense of purpose and belonging, and pride in working for the company.

"Culture is our superpower, and earning Great Place to Work certification for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of the incredible people who bring that culture to life every day," said Prentice Robertson, President, GardaWorld Security – U.S. "This achievement belongs to our Ambassadors, supervisors, managers and leaders across the organization. From launching our Ambassador Era people program to our investments in benefits, learning and connection, every step we've taken has been focused on supporting our people and creating opportunities for employees to grow. Four consecutive certifications is a milestone worth celebrating, but we're continually pushing ourselves to improve even further."

Recognition of the company's culture continues to build beyond the Great Place to Work Certification™. GardaWorld Security – U.S. was recently named one of America's best workplaces for diversity and inclusion and continues to maintain an industry-leading Glassdoor rating – currently 4.2 out of 5. GardaWorld Security – U.S. has been named a finalist in six categories at the 2026 U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), having won four awards at the 2025 OSPAs, two of which recognized outstanding individuals.

Launched in 2024 to reinforce and evolve the company's people-first culture, the Ambassador Era people program continues to elevate how GardaWorld Security – U.S. hires, matches, trains, develops, communicates with and recognizes its employees nationwide. The company continues to strengthen its commitment to veterans through its partnership with The Honor Foundation, and to invest in employees through the Rising Lions emerging leaders program and provision of industry-leading benefits including company-paid life insurance, expanded Employee Assistance Program resources and the industry's highest-paid 401(k) company match.

GardaWorld Security – U.S. offers a wealth of opportunities for individuals looking to gain experience and develop professionally in a growing industry. With flexible schedules, diverse assignments spanning multiple industries and clear training and career advancement pathways, the company is committed to cultivating a work culture of excellence and delivering a best-in-class working experience.

GardaWorld Security – U.S. is looking forward to GSX 2026 (Sept. 14 – 16, Atlanta). Visit us at booth 2232 to learn more about GardaWorld Security's expertise and people-focused approach.

Candidates looking to grow their career at a company that puts its people first can find more information about taking the first steps in their journey at garda.com/careers.

About GardaWorld Security – U.S.

GardaWorld Security is a global champion and leader in security services. Employing highly-skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe, GardaWorld Security offers sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld Security is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld Security is the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands and Fortune 500 corporations. In 2026, GardaWorld Security – U.S. remains the only national guarding company to receive the Great Place To Work Certification™ with an approval score 23 points higher than the average U.S. company. For more information, visit garda.com.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

SOURCE GardaWorld Security – U.S.