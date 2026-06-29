Garden Station Receives Key Local Approvals, Poised to Become Nation's Largest Net-Zero Mixed-Use Development

BURR RIDGE, Ill., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Station, a transformative 348-unit mixed-use luxury residential community located within the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) district of Villa Park, Illinois, has cleared another major milestone and is now positioned to move forward at full speed toward construction.

The project recently received re-approval from both the Village of Villa Park Planning and Zoning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals and is awaiting approval from the Village Board of Trustees in the coming weeks.

Garden Station is expected to become the largest net-zero mixed-use development in the United States.

Once completed, Garden Station is expected to become the largest net-zero mixed-use residential development in the United States, setting a new benchmark for sustainable housing while addressing the growing need for attainable, high-quality residential options in DuPage County.

Designed to meet rigorous sustainability standards, Garden Station incorporates numerous Passive House principles and advanced energy-efficient technologies that significantly reduce utility costs for residents while minimizing environmental impact. The development will offer an unparalleled combination of comfort, convenience, and affordability.

Residents will enjoy nearly 30 lifestyle amenities, including:

Resort-style swimming pool

Dog park and dedicated dog walk areas

Pet grooming station

Co-working and WeWork-style workspaces

Private movie theater

Fitness and wellness facilities

Community gathering spaces

Outdoor recreational amenities

"Garden Station represents the future of multifamily living," said Dr. Ganesan Visvabharathy, Founder and CEO of Hawthorne World. "Our vision is to create a community that combines environmental responsibility, exceptional resident experiences, and attainable living opportunities. This project demonstrates that sustainable development and affordability can go hand in hand."

The project had previously experienced delays resulting from a senior lender default and a subsequent foreclosure action initiated by a bridge lender. However, following the dismissal of the foreclosure lawsuit and the successful placement of a substitute lender, the project is once again moving forward with strong momentum.

Garden Station is expected to play a significant role in addressing the DuPage County, Illinois housing shortage while supporting Villa Park's long-term economic development and sustainability goals. Its strategic location within the village's TOD district will provide residents with convenient access to public transportation, employment centers, shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities throughout the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

As development advances, Garden Station is poised to become a national model for sustainable mixed-use housing and a cornerstone of Villa Park's continued growth and revitalization.

About Garden Station

Garden Station is a 348-unit, mixed-use community located in Villa Park, Illinois. Developed by Hawthorne World, the project combines state-of-the-art sustainability features, net-zero energy performance, Passive House design principles, and extensive resident amenities to create one of the most environmentally responsible and resident-focused housing communities in the United States.

SOURCE Hawthorne World Corporation